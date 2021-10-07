Stock the Shelves: What is FOCUS, and how is it helping end hunger in the Wisconsin Rapids area?
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A trio of local nonprofits have been pooling resources to create a hub to fight hunger more effectively in the Wisconsin Rapids area. In February 2020, South Wood Emerging Pantry Shelf, The Neighborhood Table and Rapids Family Backpacks — three organizations with similar goals —merged to create Feeding Our Communities with United Services, or "FOCUS" for short, in hopes of creating a stronger resource for the community.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
