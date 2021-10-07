Sutton Historical Society plans events for Halloween weekend
The Sutton Historical Society and the Sutton Fourth Committee are partnering to bring the community a Halloween event on the Common. The Sutton Fourth Committee will be hosting a jack-o-lantern display and contest on the Town Common from Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 31. For a fee of $5 per entered pumpkin and registration at go.rallyup.com/suttonpumpkins2021, participants can reserve a spot for their carved pumpkin. All pumpkins must be dropped off on the Sutton Town Common on Oct. 29 between 6 and 8 p.m. The Sutton Fourth Committee will provide LED lights for the pumpkins, no candles required.www.millburysutton.com
