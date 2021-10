WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s Department of Health and Human Services said it will administer booster shots at its mobile vaccination clinics. Booster shots are currently available to individuals who previously received the vaccine made by Pfizer and are age 65-years-old and older. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 are eligible if they suffer from certain underlying medical conditions or at increased risk because of occupational or institutional settings. Eligibility for a booster shot begins six months after the last vaccination received.

