CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Watch Chris Taylor Hit Walk-Off Home Run, Send Dodgers To NLDS

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The St. Louis Cardinals’ magical run came to an end in dramatic fashion Wednesday night. The Cardinals and the Dodgers were deadlocked at 1-1 in the National League Wild Card Game when Chris Taylor stepped into the batter’s box with two outs and a runner on second in the ninth inning. A single likely would have plated Cody Bellinger but Taylor touched ’em all, ripping a walk-off home run that sent Dodger Stadium into an absolute frenzy.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Bellinger
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Click10.com

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

FILE - Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, file photo. Jo Lasorda has died. She was 91. She died Monday night, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CELEBRITIES
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#The St Louis Cardinals#Cardinals#Nl Division Series
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Giants: NLDS Game 3 TV channel, live stream, watch online, time, odds, pitching matchup

The anxiously awaited Dodgers-Giants NLDS shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. In Game 2, the Dodgers evened the series with a 9-2 win thanks to five strong innings from Julio Urías and a balanced attack that saw six different Dodger hitters drive in at least one run. Now let's set the stage for Monday's critical NLDS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

The Dodgers trump the Cardinals with a late game walk-off home run

A two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night during the National League Wild Card Game. The Dodgers' Chris Taylor, who was suffering from a recurring neck injury, netted the team the needed late-in-the-game lead over the Cardinals. According to StatsPerform, a sports technology company, Taylor is only the second player in Major League Baseball history to hit a walk-off home run during an important w...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Morning Briefing: Chris Taylor walk-off HR sends Dodgers into next round; oil rig operator insists company responded immediately to OC leak; vaccine mandate for large outdoor events takes effect tonight

Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Keep a sweater or light jacket handy today because temperatures inland will cool down another five to 10 degrees from yesterday's highs. Drizzle and even a light shower are possible in spots but for most of SoCal, it'll be cloudy...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers walk off Cardinals, will play Giants in NLDS

Two-run homer by Chris Taylor in the ninth inning sends LA through to play the Giants. The reverberations of the death of Ray Chapman by pitch. Cleveland manager Terry Francona is confident he'll return next season after missing most of the past two with serious health issues. Manager Terry Francona...
MLB
Sportico

Posey’s Easy Option for Giants Finds Vet Stars Delivering Playoff Run

Let’s get this out of the way: If he remains healthy, the San Francisco Giants are going to exercise their $22 million club option to keep All-Star catcher Buster Posey for 2022. They have a standard five days after the World Series to do so. In Posey’s case, they can negotiate a longer extension or pay him a $3 million buyout. It’s a no-brainer. The Giants went into the season with the Core Three—Posey, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt—each in the final guaranteed years of their deals. The future for the trio in San Francisco was at best cloudy, at worst bleak. Then,...
MLB
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
19K+
Followers
26K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy