MISSOULA — Garrett Graves feels like he’s finally found his home — and it’s on the defensive side of the football for Montana. The Eureka grad and fourth-year sophomore has made the first three starts of his career the past three games at safety after he came to UM on offense. He was recruited as an athlete, started off as a quarterback, and played some running back in 2018 and wide receiver in 2019 while starring on special teams.

MONTANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO