Woman flips out at McDonald’s for taking too long.
She said it was from a low blood sugar. I’m a Type 1 diabetic and am all too familiar with what a low blood sugar can do. It’s different for everyone. She may have been having one.985theriver.com
She said it was from a low blood sugar. I’m a Type 1 diabetic and am all too familiar with what a low blood sugar can do. It’s different for everyone. She may have been having one.985theriver.com
try to get a shake or ice cream from them 🙂😂 ! they tell u the machine is out of order bc no one wants to clean them !
Comments / 9