An influential medical panel is advising Americans over the age of 60 against taking aspirin to combat the dangers of heart attacks and strokes.In a major overhaul of its recommendations, the US Preventive Services Task Force now says there is little to no net benefit of people in that age group taking small daily doses of aspirin.“Our message … is if you don’t have a history of heart attack and stroke, you shouldn’t be starting on aspirin just because you reach a certain age,” Dr Chien-Wen Tseng, a member of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), said.The new...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO