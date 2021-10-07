CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael Strahan's NY home has unexpected features dedicated to his family

By Hanna Fillingham
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Strahan has a busy schedule working on Good Morning America and his various other talk show commitments. But when he isn't working, he enjoys nothing more than spending time at his home in New York. The former football star shared a glimpse inside what looked to be his living...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major decision about future with GMA

Michael Strahan has become a much-loved and popular member of the GMA team over the years and he'll continue to make his mark after signing a new deal to stick around with ABC. The former NFL star has extended his contract with the network for a further four years and...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
goodhousekeeping.com

Michael Strahan's Recent Big News Will Make 'GMA' Fans Super Excited

Good Morning America fans, coanchor Michael Strahan will continue greeting you during weekday mornings for the next few years. After joining Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on GMA five years ago in 2016, the 49-year-old NFL Hall of Famer has signed a new four-year deal with ABC News, according to Variety.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan breaks hearts with emotional open letter to late father

Michael Strahan has been inundated with love and support after he shared an emotional open letter he wrote to his late father, Gene. The Good Morning America star posted a snippet from the latest episode of his docuseries for the ESPN+ show, Uninterrupted: More Than an Athlete, and his heartfelt words brought his followers to tears.
NFL
goodhousekeeping.com

'GMA' Fans Bombard Michael Strahan on Instagram After He Asks Them About His NY Giants Bust

Michael Strahan asked fans a question — and they answered honestly. With football season officially underway, the 49-year-old Good Morning America coanchor couldn’t help but go down memory lane. After 15 years in the NFL, the defensive lineman retired from the New York Giants in 2008 and later, officially became a Hall of Famer in 2014.
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

Michael Strahan Extends Contract With ABC News, 'Good Morning America' (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Strahan will continue to greet ABC morning viewers as part of a renewed pact that will keep him on “Good Morning America” for the next several years. Strahan, who was named a “GMA” co-anchor in 2016 and placed alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, has signed a new four-year deal with ABC News, according to a person familiar with the matter. ABC News declined to make executives available for comment.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Illustration#Good Morning America#New York Giants#Tanita#The New York Times
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan's dapper appearance has fans saying the same thing

Michael Strahan has gone from football hero to TV star and has a legion of fans around the country as a result. On Sunday, the sports personality was hosting NFL on Fox, and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the studio on Instagram. However, it was the GMA star's appearance that...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth shares stunning new selfie amid 'brutal' family change

Ali Wentworth and her family have recently gone through a bittersweet change as daughter Elliott has flown the nest to attend college. Admitting that it was "brutal" during a conversation on Instagram with Gwyneth Paltrow, Ali has been getting used to a quieter home. While the actress is relatively private...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan is a Proud ‘Girl Dad’ as He Highlights Daughter Isabella’s Skills on the Volleyball Court

There is another sports star in the Michael Strahan family as the athletic gene runs deep in the family. Michael Strahan is one of the most dominant defenders the National Football League has ever seen. After only playing football for a short time, he was offered a scholarship to join Texas Southern University football team. While at TSU, he had great success and is still the school’s all-time leader in sacks with 41.5 total. He also holds the single-season record for sacks with 19.
NFL
womansday.com

Robin Roberts Shares Incredible Career News and 'GMA' Fans Are Blowing Up Her Instagram

Good Morning America viewers got a pep in their step halfway through the week after ABC coanchor Robin Roberts announced her latest book, Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams with a cover reveal on Instagram. Following in the footsteps of Today show star Hoda Kotb, Robin is coming out with her own “book of inspirational quotes, prayers and stories” on March 29, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The One Grocery Store Item Michael Strahan Can't Live Without

For many people, store-bought snacks are a guilty pleasure (both for your health and your wallet). For others, pre-made and pre-packaged snacks are a quick and easy solution for growling stomachs on busy days. Even though celebrities seem to have more of everything than the average individual, they still have...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

In his dad's footsteps, Michael Gandolfini finds his own way

Michael Gandolfini's face is thinner. His hair is thicker. His presence gentler. But there's no mistaking it. He looks like his dad. It's something he's heard many times in his 22 years, especially recently. In "The Many Saints of Newark," the "Sopranos" prequel, Michael plays a teenage Tony Soprano, inhabiting the indelible mob boss played by his father, James Gandolfini.
NEWARK, IL
Chanute Tribune

Stanley Tucci hasn't seen his family due to COVID

Stanley Tucci hasn't seen his family "for almost a year" because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 60-year-old actor has recently been living in London and because of the pandemic, he hasn't been able to spend time with his family in the US. Asked about living in London, Stanley replied: "I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares emotional family update

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts marked an important family milestone on Monday. Taking to Instagram, mom-of-two Deborah revealed that it was time for their son Nick to return to high school - and the teen even posed for some back-to-school photos at Deborah's request. WATCH: Al Roker celebrates...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy