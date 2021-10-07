Ranking Tom Brady's best supporting casts: 2007 Patriots or 2020 Buccaneers at the top?

After weeks of hype, Tom Brady's return to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots is now firmly in our rearview mirror. But while the Patriots might now recede from the national stage, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't going anywhere. They rank third in ESPN's FPI and are still thought to be among the top Super Bowl contenders. Brady is currently eighth in QBR and having another phenomenal season in conventional stats. He's second in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns through four weeks.