CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

NCIS fans convinced Gibbs' fate sealed following major emotional moment

By Eve Crosbie
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Harmon has been keeping television fans entertained as the beloved Leroy Jethro Gibbs on hit drama NCIS for nearly two decades now. However, it seems that he could finally be saying his farewells this season. On Monday night's episode, his tragic downfall was foreshadowed, suggesting that viewers can expect a gut-wrenching episode next week.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The One Hidden Talent Cote De Pablo Wanted To Show Off While Starring In NCIS

Cote de Pablo played a woman of many talents on "NCIS." Her character, former Israeli Mossad agent Ziva David, was an integral member of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, thanks to her brilliant mind, incredible sharp-shooting skills, and ability to dominate those who dared to engage in close combat with her. In Season 6, viewers learned that Ziva had another surprising talent (more on that in a moment).
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Overjoyed for Tom Bergeron’s "Great News"

Tom Bergeron is teasing more details about his highly anticipated return to TV. Since his unexpected departure from Dancing With the Stars last summer, folks have been asking nonstop when the former longtime ABC host will be back on the small screen. After months of wondering, Tom is slowly revealing information here and there about his next project, which seems to involve an appearance on a new sitcom at NBC. But when he opened up to Full House star Bob Saget on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Tom also seemingly gushed about another project in the works.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Cote De Pablo Turned Down This Massive Opportunity To Star In NCIS

Cote de Pablo is best known for playing Special Agent Ziva David on "NCIS." She impressed viewers with her multilingual capabilities on the show, having made her debut in Season 3 in September 2005. Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, de Pablo stayed on the show until Season 11 in 2013 when her character was written off. She returned for a guest starring appearance in Season 17 in 2020, but never revealed the reason why she left the show in the first place (via TV Insider). However, there was speculation that she didn't like how her character was being written and she also wanted to pursue other opportunities in television and film.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Kahl
Person
Mark Harmon
Popculture

'Chicago P.D.' Couple Gets Engaged in Season 9 Premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 9 started on Wednesday and included a major milestone for two characters. Det. Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, proposed to Det. Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos. However, their potential wedding could be far off into the future while other dramas in the show play out.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Television#Tv Times
Best Life

This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Crying Over the Show’s Latest Instagram About Gibbs and McGee

The new season of NCIS kicked off on Monday night — and boy was it a real doozy. Picking up from the season 18 finale in May, fans were immediately brought back to the bombing of former Special Agent in Charge Gibbs (Mark Harmon)'s new boat, which was aptly named Rule 91. Thankfully, Gibbs survived the attack, despite being severely injured. While investigating the boat explosion, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) noticed a part of the boat that had "Rule 91" written on it and instantly wanted to take control of the case.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
tvinsider.com

See Gary Cole Make His ‘NCIS’ Debut as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (PHOTOS)

While we know one of the two new NCIS Season 19 series regulars will be with the team — Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) joins Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the search for the missing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — it’s not until the second episode that we’ll meet the other: Gary Cole‘s FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why The Resident's Heartbreaking Farewell To Emily VanCamp's Nic Was Also One Of The Show's Best Episodes

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Resident Season 5, called “Long & Winding Road.”. Well, The Resident finally did what has been inevitable since the big news over the summer, and said the final farewell to Emily VanCamp’s Nic. With VanCamp choosing to leave the show ahead of Season 5, the show had to find a way to write out Nic after Season 4 ended on such good terms. “Long & Winding Road” revealed that The Resident went the route of killing Nic off. And although it was a truly heartbreaking hour that I’m probably not going to be ready to rewatch any time soon, “Long & Winding Road” ranks as one of the best episodes in the history of The Resident.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy