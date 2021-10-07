‘We need help’, Waterbury police chief says about outbreak of young people shooting each other

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said in 2019 that a tiny group of habitual juvenile offenders are responsible for the lion's share of juvenile crime in the city and should be handled by the adult court. Now, he's again calling on the legislature to take action to stop juveniles who are now committing violent crimes.

Waterbury police are saying the shooting of a 14-year-old boy early Thursday is part of a pattern of teens and young adults shooting at each other and into homes. And he’s calling on legislators to help to deal with the violence.

The shooting was one of three incidents of shots being fired from outside city homes within 45 minutes, Chief Fernando Spagnolo said. The gunfire is believed to be connected to ongoing violence in Waterbury involving feuding groups of young people.

The boy — the second child wounded in city gunfire in recent weeks — survived and is listed in stable condition. The shooting may have been in retaliation for one of the earlier shots-fired incidents, Spagnolo told reporters at a news conference.

Two weeks earlier, a 10-year-old was shot in one of two shootings a half-hour apart. Those shootings were connected and involved juveniles and young adults, the chief said. That boy also survived.

For the second time in two weeks, the chief implored the legislature to pass laws that get tough on juvenile crime.

“We need some help, Spagnolo said. “We need some help from the legislators. We need people to recognize and understand that there’s kids involved in auto theft, graduating to violent crime. They’re getting caught with guns, they’re stealing guns out of residences and they’re shooting at each other and they’re shooting randomly in our communities. They’re jeopardizing their own lives, and they’re jeopardizing the safety of our communities.”

The chief said the bullet fired outside the teen’s house early Thursday lodged in his torso, “very close to his aorta,” the main artery that carries blood from the heart.

The shooting happened at 12:24 a.m. on Angel Drive. Officers responded to a report of shots fired, and before they got to the scene, they learned someone inside the home had been shot, police said. At the scene, they found 9mm shell casings.

Spagnolo said the wounded juvenile “is engaged in group violence,” and that the shooting may have been in retaliation for one of the earlier shots-fired incidents.

The first incident was 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on Cassidy Avenue, he said. No one was injured but when police arrived, they found evidence that multiple rounds had been fired into the residence from outside. Police believe one of the weapons was an assault rifle, the other a 9mm handgun.

A juvenile in the home is being investigated in connection with recent gun violence, Spagnolo said.

The second incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Whitewood Road, he said. A 9mm gun was fired into an occupied home; no one was injured. Members of the household include a juvenile “who we believe has ties to auto theft and group violence,” the chief said.

Police are investigating the possibility that the three incidents of gunfire are connected, Spagnolo said.

“We do know that some of the juveniles who reside in these particular residences are engaged in group violence, but in different groups,” he said. “We do believe these are targeted incidents of violence. We’re going to work very hard to curb that violence. I’m confident that we’ll be able to levy charges against the people involved,” Spagnolo said. “I’m asking members of the public remain vigilant” and report anything that makes them suspicious.

The chief complained about the fact that at least one of the involved juveniles was arrested on weapons charges and “released back into the community.”

“There’s an issue with group violence,” he said. “There’s an issue with kids, I would say ranging from the age of 15 to 21 years old, in our community.”

Spagnolo said he has testified before the legislature’s public safety committee about the escalation of car theft and violent crimes, and often is in touch with Waterbury legislators about the topic, “but quite frankly, it doesn’t seem that anything’s getting done.”

The teen’s shooting early Thursday is the third that injured someone 18 or younger in Waterbury in recent weeks.

On Sept. 23, an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were wounded in two shootings a half-hour apart on the same block. Police made arrests in both shootings, saying Derek St. Hilaire, 21 and Thomas West, 18, had been firing at each other. St. Hilaire was shot, as were the two unintended victims, police said. Spagnolo said police continue to investigate the shootings, which also involve juveniles and stolen cars.

Last week, the city suffered the loss of another 14-year-old whose death is not believed to be related to teen gun violence.

On the afternoon of Sept. 29, a 27-year-old man fatally stabbed Angel Velez during a street fight in Waterbury, police said. Jeimy Cintron, who authorities said suffers from serious mental health problems including schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder, was charged with murder.

Detectives continue to investigate Thursday’s early-morning shooting. Anyone with information that may help them is asked to call the detective bureau at 203-574- 6941 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 203-755-1234.

