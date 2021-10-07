CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield Township, PA

Authorities identified 63-year-old Johnny Lavern James who died in a bicycle crash (Pittsfield Township, MI)

 6 days ago

Authorities identified 63-year-old Johnny Lavern James, of Pittsfield Township, as the man who lost his life following a bicycle crash Tuesday night on Carpenter Road.

The investigation reports showed that Johnny Lavern James, 63, was riding on a bicycle while traveling north on Carpenter Road, south of I-94, at 11:45 p.m.

Authorities identified 63-year-old Johnny Lavern James who died in a bicycle crash

October 7, 2021

