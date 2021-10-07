CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Orrington Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Stud Mill Road in Milford

By Cindy Campbell
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 21-year-old Orrington man died Wednesday in a rollover crash on Stud Mill Road. Maine State Police were called to the crash scene at approximately 4:30 PM Wednesday. Police say they found Hunter Davies of Orrington already deceased. Davies had a friend in the vehicle with him, at the time of the crash, but that person sustained only minor injuries. The crash happened near Great Pond, which is located to the east of Milford.

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doctor killed in head-on crash

TOWN OF CORNWALL – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday on Route 32 in the Town of Cornwall that claimed the life of a doctor. Troopers said investigation revealed that a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling north and crossed into...
CORNWALL, NY
HeraldNet

Man dies in Lynnwood car crash

LYNNWOOD — A 65-year-old man died Wednesday in a one-car crash in Lynnwood. The man was driving around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when he crashed on 44th Avenue between 164th and 168th Street, said Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small. He was taken to Swedish Edmonds hospital. He was pronounced dead there.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Daily Camera

Coroner IDs man killed in rollover crash on U.S. 287

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a rollover crash Tuesday as Ryan Sparks, 35, of Lafayette. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday near U.S. 287 and Dawson Drive, according to officials. The coroner’s office has completed an examination, and the cause and...
LAFAYETTE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Modesto Bee

Man killed in rollover crash just outside Oakdale identified

A 90-year-old man who died in a crash just west of Oakdale on Monday has been identified as Floyd Matheny. The Copperopolis man was driving a Chevrolet pickup east on Highway 108 when it went off the south edge of the road near Brady Road about 2:50 p.m. The vehicle...
OAKDALE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after his vehicle caught fire in crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control and became trapped inside the vehicle that was on fire, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officials said a 2008 Infinity M35 was driving at a high rate of speed Tuesday...
YUBA CITY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Davies
everythinglubbock.com

Man dies in Scurry County crash while putting up road signs, DPS says

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A Waco man died in a Scurry County crash Monday afternoon while he was putting up road signs, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84, 4 miles north of Snyder. A pickup truck was traveling southeast and towing a flatbed trailer.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
Skagit Breaking

Mount Vernon Woman Dies in Minkler Road Crash

Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Minkler Road and Hoehn Road in Skagit County around 10:43 a.m. on Friday, October 8th, 2021. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, a 69-year old Mount Vernon woman was...
WASHINGTON STATE
fox4news.com

Man dies in overnight rollover crash in Dallas

DALLAS - A 56-year-old man died in a rollover crash overnight Friday in Dallas. The single-vehicle crash happened just after 12:15 a.m., in the 9800 block of Garland Road, near Buckner Boulevard in the White Rock area of Dallas. A witness told police a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound at...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Stud#Milford#Horse And Buggy#Traffic Accident#The Stud Mill Road#Amish
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Crash closes part of US Highway 85

Brighton police were investigating a serious crash that closed the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 85 at 136th Avenue. A tweet from Brighton police said one person was in the hospital with what was termed "serious injuries." At 3 p.m., there was no word on what cuased the crash. The...
BRIGHTON, CO
WCAX

Newbury man dies in crash

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newbury man is dead after crashing his pickup Tuesday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tyler Farm Road in Newbury. Vermont State Police say Ronald Getz, 63, lost control and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and they...
VERMONT STATE
wydaily.com

Local Man Dies in Saturday Crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY — The Virginia State Police (VSP) has released information that a local man died in a Saturday (Oct. 2) crash in Albemarle County. At 5:19 p.m., VSP reported to a single-vehicle crash eastbound on Interstate 64 (I-64) near mile marker 116. Robert B. Waldram, Jr., 57, of Williamsburg...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WITN

Man dies in Lenoir County crash

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has died following a multi vehicle crash in Lenoir County early Sunday morning. Highway Patrol said the crash happened on NC 55 west at Greene Haynes Road. On Sunday, the medical examiner’s office is waiting on official confirmation before the man’s name is...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wflx.com

Fort Pierce man dies in rollover crash on I-95 in Martin County

A 26-year-old Fort Pierce man died in a crash Saturday night in Martin County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified man was traveling northbound on I-95 near mile marker 93 at 11:26 p.m., when for undetermined reasons, his sedan ran off the highway to the left and entered the grass median.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
clearwatertribune.com

Rollover accident on Grangemont Road

Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 7.5 on Grangemont Road on Saturday, Sept. 18 at approximately 4:52 p.m. in reference to a crash with unknown injuries, according to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Dalton Wynn, of Orofino, and his juvenile sister. Wynn advised that as he was traveling north on Grangemont Road his red 2004 Ford F 250 downshifted and he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to go off of the road. As the vehicle left the road, it rolled several times, coming to a stop approximately 75 meters down an embankment. No injuries were reported at the scene, however, Wynn reportedly did go to the hospital later that night.
OROFINO, ID
KGET

Man who died in rollover crash on China Grade Loop identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 75-year-old man who died in a rollover crash on China Grade Loop in northeast Bakersfield on Monday has been identified, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Richard Neal Bowen of Tehachapi, the lone occupant, was extricated from the vehicle and attended to, but he died from his injuries, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy