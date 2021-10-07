Orrington Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Stud Mill Road in Milford

Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 7.5 on Grangemont Road on Saturday, Sept. 18 at approximately 4:52 p.m. in reference to a crash with unknown injuries, according to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Dalton Wynn, of Orofino, and his juvenile sister. Wynn advised that as he was traveling north on Grangemont Road his red 2004 Ford F 250 downshifted and he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to go off of the road. As the vehicle left the road, it rolled several times, coming to a stop approximately 75 meters down an embankment. No injuries were reported at the scene, however, Wynn reportedly did go to the hospital later that night.

