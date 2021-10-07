CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OPRD Centennial in 2022, Oct. 7

 6 days ago

In 2022, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will kick off a year-long celebration that commemorates 100 years of Oregon State Parks. It all began with a 5-acre land donation in 1922 that became Oregon’s first official state park. A century later, the state park system comprises 254 properties and more than 100,000 acres. “In 2022, we celebrate the places Oregonians hold dear: the viewpoints, waterfalls, trails, and historic landmarks,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption. “We also honor the Oregonians who had the vision and wherewithal to set aside and safeguard these special places that we all enjoy today.” From the first 5-acre land donation in 1922 until 1989, Oregon’s state park system grew within the Oregon Department of Transportation and its predecessor agencies. Oregon Parks and Recreation officially became an independent agency in 1990 with much fanfare and public engagement. In 1998, when some state parks were on the verge of closing, voters passed Measure 66, dedicating a portion of Oregon Lottery funding to OPRD. That vote provided the funding stability needed to keep parks open. That year, Oregon celebrated its first annual State Parks Day with free day-use parking and overnight camping.

