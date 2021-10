Despite bitcoin’s (BTC) recent jumps, the cryptocurrency market as a whole is actually down. Its total value sits at around $2.4 trillion, a 0.4% decline over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Altcoins are largely responsible for the overall slide, with some of the biggest falling by as much as 10% in the past day. However, while this might incline may investors to choose BTC over alts, it offers a great opportunity to buy coins at a discount. Accordingly, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy at cheap prices right now.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO