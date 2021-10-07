Two fugitives from Missouri arrested in Shawnee after standoff at home on Johnson Drive
With the assistance of the FBI, Shawnee Police arrested two people after a standoff at a house on Johnson Drive just east of Lackman Road Wednesday afternoon. In a statement posted to the department’s social media, Shawnee Police Major Jim Baker said Shawnee Police were there “assisting another agency with the apprehension of two individuals that had warrants issued for their arrest.”shawneemissionpost.com
Comments / 0