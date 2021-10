A 15-foot canoe built by Solon Springs pioneer Joe Lucius is on display at the Douglas County Historical Society. The piece, donated by Janet (Kinnear) Lietha and her brother, John A. Kinnear, shares a link with the Calvin Coolidge exhibit. The 30th U.S. President tickled the Brule River in search of trout from inside a Joe Lucius canoe. It also fits with the current “Made in Superior” exhibit, which business manager Jon Winter said could be expanded to “Made in Douglas County.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO