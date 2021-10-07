CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Don't write off Texas A&M before the Aggies play Alabama football in upset bid | Hurt

Tuscaloosa News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, it’s a mistake to simply write off Texas A&M, disappointing start or not. For the rest of the 2021 schedule, the Aggies will have a heavyweight puncher’s chance just as Deontay Wilder will have when he steps in the ring for a third bout with Tyson Fury. There is too much talent on the Aggies roster, some of which seems like it has been in College Station since LBJ was riding his ranch in the Hill Country. Isaiah Spiller might be the best running back in the SEC Jalen Wydermeyer certainly might be the best tight end, DeMarvin Leal the best defensive lineman and so on.

www.tuscaloosanews.com

Houston Chronicle

Texas A&M upsets top-ranked Alabama on last-second field goal

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, unusually fired up for an offseason speaking gig last May at the Houston Touchdown Club, vowed the Aggies would beat Alabama’s Nick Saban before the iconic coach retired. Late Saturday night in a packed house at Kyle Field, Fisher’s Aggies delivered on...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher: Texas A&M can pull off upset

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher believes in his team’s ability to pull off the upset against No.1 ranked Alabama. This Saturday, the Aggies will face their toughest opponent yet in SEC West rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas A&M started off the season ranked in the top 10. But...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Time For Texas A&M To "Move On" Before Facing Alabama

COLLEGE STATION -- The phrase "We want Bama" is a rallying cry for teams around college football on the rise. That certainly was the sentiment for Texas A&M fans going into the season. "We want Bama! We want Bama!" Alabama week has arrived. The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M football: Calzada, Aggies finally reach expectations

Zach Calzada grew up on Saturday, and so did the Texas A&M Aggies. Calzada rose into a true leadership role against the No. 1 team in the nation. Sometimes, that’s what it takes to get the best out of an athlete. Sometimes it takes a half a season to fully develop confidence. Whatever it was — perhaps a little of both — it was something the Aggies had sorely missed over the first 5 games of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
expressnews.com

Aggies Extra Points: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

COLLEGE STATION – In the hours after Texas A&M lost to Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Oct. 2, the Aggies’ second consecutive setback, A&M students began camping out for tickets to Saturday’s Alabama game. It’s that kind of loyalty A&M coach Jimbo Fisher spoke of late Saturday night as...
ALABAMA STATE
expressnews.com

Afterglow of Alabama upset remains as Texas A&M zeroes in on Missouri

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson, with elated Aggies fans still swarming Kyle Field, was ready to move on from A&M’s most astonishing victory in almost a decade. “We can’t get distracted by this one game,” Johnson said following the Aggies’ 41-38 toppling of then-No. 1 Alabama,...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Texas A&M earns national award following upset win over Alabama

After pulling off the surprise upset of the week against the nation’s former top team in the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M has been named the CheezIt Bowl National Team of the Week by The FWAA. On Saturday, the Aggies beat the Crimson Tide 41-38 on a last-play field goal and officially threw the college football playoffs into chaos.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS

