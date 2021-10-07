Don't write off Texas A&M before the Aggies play Alabama football in upset bid | Hurt

First, it’s a mistake to simply write off Texas A&M, disappointing start or not. For the rest of the 2021 schedule, the Aggies will have a heavyweight puncher’s chance just as Deontay Wilder will have when he steps in the ring for a third bout with Tyson Fury. There is too much talent on the Aggies roster, some of which seems like it has been in College Station since LBJ was riding his ranch in the Hill Country. Isaiah Spiller might be the best running back in the SEC Jalen Wydermeyer certainly might be the best tight end, DeMarvin Leal the best defensive lineman and so on.