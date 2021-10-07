CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand hikes interest rates for first time in last seven years

By Vinisha Joshi
cuereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), the central bank of the country, has reportedly raised interest rates for the first time in seven years, increasing its cash rate from 0.25% to 0.5% to control inflation and property prices. According to reports, the last time the central bank spiked interest...

Related
spglobal.com

Austrian banks Erste, Raiffeisen to benefit from Czech interest rate hike

Erste Group Bank AG and Raiffeisen Bank International AG stand to receive a boost from the recent interest rate hike in the Czech Republic, a key foreign market for Austria's two largest banking groups, analysts said. The Czech central bank on Sept. 30 upped its two-week repo rate by 75...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ex-chancellor Lamont issues inflation warning and calls for interest rates hike

A Conservative former chancellor has added his voice to those warning about the risks surrounding inflation as he called for an increase in interest rates to tackle the issue.Lord Lamont also said on Saturday that the Government’s policy of calling for wages to go up could further drive inflation if the boost is not accompanied by increased productivity.Amid soaring energy prices and shortages of workers and materials, pressures from rising prices are increasing as the pace of the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slows.The danger is that inflation becomes embedded, it results in wage claims, public sector wage claims, and...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.0550 despite an RBNZ interest rate hike

The New Zealand dollar has been downward pressured, despite the RBNZ hike rate. Risk appetite improved on good US geopolitical and domestic issues. From a technical perspective, the AUD/NZD is tilted to the upside. The AUD/NZD is advancing for the third consecutive day, is changing hands at 1.0523, posting a...
MARKETS
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Rbnz
investing.com

New Zealand Raises Rates to Tame Inflation, Signals More to Come

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in seven years and signaled further increases will likely be needed to tame inflation, saying it expects the economy to recover from a coronavirus outbreak that is keeping largest city Auckland in lockdown. The Reserve Bank’s Monetary...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

New Zealand Central Bank Lifts Base Rate From Record Low

New Zealand's central bank lifted its base interest rate 0.25 points to 0.5 percent Wednesday, ending an 18-month freeze prompted by the coronavirus pandemic as it bids to control inflation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cited a recovering global economy linked to increased international mobility due to rising vaccination...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBNZ Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, set for the first hike since the pandemic

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, October 6 at 02:00 GMT, and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of seven major banks ahead of the much-awaited monetary policy announcement. The RBNZ is widely expected to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) from a record low of 0.25% to 0.50%.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Risk Aversion Prevails, RBNZ Expected To Hike Interest Rates

Equities continued to slide yesterday and today in Asia, with last week's concerns rolling over into this week. On top of that, the outage of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and its family apps and the OPEC+ decision not to increase oil production may have hurt investors' morale even further. Today, the Reserve...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
DailyFx

British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes

Interest rates to rise in 2022, boosting Sterling. Hard data remains key in Q4. The era of UK Quantitative Easing (QE) is coming to an end and the Bank of England (BoE) may well start increasing interest rates in early 2022 as inflation begins to stalk the UK economy. The UK central bank will finish its GBP 895 billion bond-buying spree by the end of this year, effectively tightening monetary conditions and setting the course for higher UK interest rates in 2022. QE was introduced in response to the global financial crisis of 2009, with the original size of GBP200 billion increased a total of five times over the next 11 years to its current total. The bond-buying program effectively lowered UK interest rates due to it adding liquidity into the system, and the reverse now looks likely when the program ends. Money markets are currently pricing in a 15 basis point interest rate hike by Q1 2022 and another hike of 25 basis points during the rest of the year. It now looks as though the Bank of England will be one of the first major central banks to raise interest rates, underpinning Sterling.
BUSINESS
KREX

Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another surge in consumer prices in September sent inflation to 5.4% from a year ago, matching the highest such rate since 2008 as tangled global supply lines continue to create havoc. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September from August as supply chain disruptions kept many goods scarce. The costs of new cars, […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

British economic recovery falters during the summer

Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.Susannah...
BUSINESS
CNN

The global supply chain nightmare is about to get worse

(CNN) — Computer chip shortages. Epic port congestion. And a serious lack of truck drivers. The world's delicate supply chains are under extreme stress. The supply chain nightmare is jacking up prices for consumers and slowing the global economic recovery. Unfortunately, Moody's Analytics warns supply chain disruptions "will get worse before they get better."
INDUSTRY
thebalance.com

Is the US Economy Headed for ’70s-Style Stagflation?

Inflation is not only running hotter than the Federal Reserve expected, but central bank officials are now predicting higher consumer prices will linger longer than they thought amid shortages of materials and workers. Key Takeaways. Consumer price inflation is higher than the Federal Reserve expected and now officials say it’s...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Economists Make Alarming Forecast: US 'Heading Into A Recession' By Year's End

Economists are notorious for missing the early signs of recessions and those who get it right, are usually feted, though in hindsight. While the economy seems to be rebounding from the lows of the pandemic-induced slump, new research by economists David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of the University College London suggests otherwise.
ECONOMY
AFP

Supply bottlenecks hitting US economy and prices, but don't panic: Yellen

Snarls in transportation and supply chains have led to rising prices and shortages of some goods, but US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans not to panic. Price increases are not likely to last, and there should be plenty of products available for the holiday shopping season, Yellen said in an interview with CBS News. "I believe it's transitory," Yellen said about the recent run up in prices. "But I don't mean to suggest that these pressures will disappear in the next month or two. This is an unprecedented shock to the global economy."
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS

