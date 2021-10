Adel-Desoto-Minburn Tigers football know they will be having a tough challenge in Adel tomorrow night when the Harlan Cyclones come to town, as they will be looking to take down the number 1 team in 3A. ADMs defense has gotten better throughout the season, which included a shutout of Creston last week, but know that they will have to find a way to slow down this dynamic Harlan offense.