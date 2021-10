It’s been a highly successful Greene County football season so far and the Senior Class has led the way. Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams are 5-1, highly ranked in Class 2A, and riding a five-game winning streak that has seen them outscore the opposition 227-3. A large and talented class of Seniors will be honored tomorrow night prior to the game with Shenandoah. Seniors in band and cheerleading will also be honored.