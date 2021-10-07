Sports Calendar today has VB, X-C

Greene County has cross-country and volleyball on the schedule for later today, and Paton-Churdan plays volleyball for the third time this week. The Rams run at Saydel High School on the northeast side of Des Moines at the Eagles Invite. The Rams ran Tuesday in Lake City at the South Central Calhoun meet and had just one day in between meets after going two weeks without one. Coach Jeff Lamoureux had nearly all the boys compete on Tuesday, the first time that’s happened in more than three weeks, mainly due to illness.