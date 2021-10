Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School has multiple sporting events going on today. ACGC has a cross country meeting both girls and boys will preform verses South Hamilton at the Jewell Golf and Country Club at 4:30p. The boys team comes into the meet ranked second in the state and the girls are ranked 11th. Senior Trevin Suhr continues to be a bright spot for the chargers ranked individually fourth in the state.