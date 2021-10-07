CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Carjackers On Near West Side Threaten To Shoot Man

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said a 32-year-old man got out of his gray Volkswagen Jetta when two men walked up to him on Warren Boulevard. The offenders had their hands in their pockets, implying they had a gun.

chicago.cbslocal.com

KMOV

Brentwood man, 72, dies after being carjacked, hit with his own car in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is facing murder charged after a Brentwood man died after being hit by his own car following a carjacking in the Central West End. Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, 72-year-old Chen-Hsyong Yang of Brentwood was carjacked at gunpoint in the 300 block of N. Boyle. According to police, the suspect, later identified as Carmain Milton, got inside Yang's Honda Element and hit Yand as he drove off. It happened in a parking area behind West End Grill and Pub, near Maryland Avenue and North Boyle Avenue.
BRENTWOOD, MO
#West Side#Carjackers
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: West Side shootings appear to be related

UPDATE (9:06 a.m. on Friday, October 8): Another woman was found dead around 8:00 a.m. in the 1,000 block of Grant Street. Police believe that the two shootings are related and that the second woman ran from the shooter, which is why she was found in a different location. Police...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTHR

IMPD: Juvenile arrested for fatal shooting of woman on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives arrested a teenager Sunday for his suspected involvement in the fatal shooting of a woman on the near east side of Indianapolis. Officers were called out shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Windsor Street in the neighborhood between Brookside Park and Arsenal Tech High School.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

In Broad Daylight, Carjackers Steal Man’s Car Right In Front Of His Irving Park Home Of 30 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — After having a gun pointed at his side, the next thing Greg Cihak remembers is handing over his keys as crooks carjacked him right outside of his home of 30 years in Irving Park. He told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry that he never imagined he would be held up at gunpoint not far from his front door. “Road rage stuff you hear about on the Edens but not a carjacking no,” Cihak said. A carjacking crew took this SUV in broad daylight in Albany Park He was not the only target. The crew who stole Cihak’s SUV is believed to be the...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Man dies after shooting on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department says a 28-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s west side Tuesday night. Police were called to the area of Jonathan and N. Rockton Avenue shortly before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting investigation. A glass door was found shattered on the side of the house. There is no word on a suspect.
ROCKFORD, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida driver fatally shoots man he says threatened him at intersection

A man was shot and killed by a driver at a Miramar intersection after he walked up to the driver’s car, banged on the window and door, and allegedly threatened the driver, police said. The shooting happened about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Road 7 and Miramar Parkway when the driver was stopped at a red light, according to Miramar police. The driver told police had a gun ...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Man charged in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Johnny Allen, 22, was identified by police as the gunman who shot a 32-year-old man around 10:23 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

3 teens stabbed during large fight on Near West Side

Three teens were stabbed during a large fight Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side. About 10 to 15 people were fighting near a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West Adams Street when two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old were stabbed about 3:35 p.m., Chicago police said. The teens...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four People, Including 2 Teens, Injured In Shooting On Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including two teens, were shot on the Near North Side early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a red Dodge Charger fired shots towards a gray sedan in the 900 block of North Orleans Street around 2:15 a.m. Two 15-year-old boys were hit, and the another victim was a 38-year-old rideshare driver who was sitting in his parked car waiting to pick up passengers. A fourth victim, a 20-year-old male was located at Balbo and Lake Shore Drive with a gunshot wound to the torso. He is being treated in serious condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The teens were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and the rideshare driver was taken to Northwestern. Those three victims are in fair condition. Police say none of the victims was the intended target.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

Police seek tips in carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are looking for a man in connection with an early Friday morning carjacking and kidnapping on the city's west side. Investigators have identified Kenneth Ware as a suspect and said he is about 18 years of age. The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 19000 block...
DETROIT, MI
Middletown Press

Police investigate early morning shooting in Stamford's West Side

STAMFORD — Police are investigating reports of multiple gunshots fired in a busy area of the city’s West Side Monday morning. Capt. Richard Conklin said police received multiple reports of gunshots being fired near the corner of Richmond Hill Avenue and Mission Street at 8:05 a.m. Monday. No one is...
STAMFORD, CT
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Shooting on far west side leaves one dead, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A 39-year-old man died after being shot on the city's west side Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Police Department said. Police said the victim, David Martinez, ran out into the street and collapsed after being shot multiple times behind a residence in the 1000 block of South Chupaderas Street, near South Zarzamora Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC New York

Two Hospitalized After Shooting on Upper West Side: Police

Two people were rushed to the hospital after gunfire rang out following a dispute on the Upper West Side Tuesday night, police said. The shooting occurred near the corner of West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to police. A 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were in an argument with another man when that other person pulled out a handgun.
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
cbslocal.com

At Least 2 Injured In Upper West Side Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police sources tell CBS2 a man and a woman were shot on the Upper West Side on Tuesday, and they’re investigating whether a third shooting victim is connected. It happened inside a courtyard at the Wise Houses at West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Police say...
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY

