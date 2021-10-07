Allegiant Air Makes MSP Debut
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new budget airline makes its debut at MSP Airport Thursday.
Allegiant Air begins service to three new destinations out of Terminal 2.
On Thursday, non-stop flights begin to Asheville, North Carolina, and Palm Beach, Florida.
Friday, flights to Punta Gorda, Florida, will take off.
One-way fares start as low as $38 dollars.
More On WCCO.com :
- 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured
- Mark Rosen Sounds Vikings Gjallarhorn In Honor Of Wife, Denise
- 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out
- ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin
Comments / 0