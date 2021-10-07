Allegiant Air Makes MSP Debut

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An historical riverside attraction in Minneapolis is set to reopen next month. The Minnesota Historical Society announced Wednesday the Mill City Museum will open to visitors Nov. 4. The reopening comes with some updates, including added information on mill workers, labor history and Minneapolis’ unhoused population. The museum’s overview of the city’s history will be renamed “What Makes Minneapolis, Minneapolis?” and include videos from community leaders. Another new exhibit highlights the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Omega Psi Phi, a historically Black fraternity, with a focus on Minneapolis’ Epsilon Rho chapter. The Flour Tower, an elevator exhibit that takes visitors through eight levels of the mill, will operate at reduced capacity. The museum’s restaurant, Bushel & Peck, is also reopening with to-go options. Mill City Museum is housed in the ruins of the Washburn-Crosby Company’s A Mill on South Second Street in downtown. The museum is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More On WCCO.com: Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO