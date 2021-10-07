CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Allegiant Air Makes MSP Debut

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHBEn_0cJuTHte00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new budget airline makes its debut at MSP Airport Thursday.

Allegiant Air begins service to three new destinations out of Terminal 2.

On Thursday, non-stop flights begin to Asheville, North Carolina, and Palm Beach, Florida.

Friday, flights to Punta Gorda, Florida, will take off.

One-way fares start as low as $38 dollars.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

What Kind Of Compensation Should Travelers Expect When Flights Are Canceled?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Southwest Airlines is the latest major airline dealing with flight cancellations. The company canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, including about a quarter of their flights on Sunday. It’s been a record year for cancellations. So what kind of compensation should consumers expect when it happens? Good question. Over the past year and a half, air travel has changed in some obvious and not-so-obvious ways. “They don’t give out as many snacks as before, so that’s terrible,” said Ashley Morales, who was flying from the Twin Cities to Texas on Monday. But that is a minor...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Como Zoo Welcomes Kulu The Polar Bear

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Como Zoo has a new polar bear. The St. Paul zoo announced Wednesday that Kulu is now in the deep-water exhibit of the Polar Bear Odyssey habitat. While the 23-month-old, 725-pound bear will be able to see and smell his two bear zoo-mates, they’ll be separated so Kulu can complete a mandatory quarantine period. Kulu comes to the Como Zoo from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, where he was born on Thanksgiving Day 2019.   More On WCCO.com: Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mill City Museum Sets Reopening For Nov. 4

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An historical riverside attraction in Minneapolis is set to reopen next month. The Minnesota Historical Society announced Wednesday the Mill City Museum will open to visitors Nov. 4. The reopening comes with some updates, including added information on mill workers, labor history and Minneapolis’ unhoused population. The museum’s overview of the city’s history will be renamed “What Makes Minneapolis, Minneapolis?” and include videos from community leaders. Another new exhibit highlights the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Omega Psi Phi, a historically Black fraternity, with a focus on Minneapolis’ Epsilon Rho chapter. The Flour Tower, an elevator exhibit that takes visitors through eight levels of the mill, will operate at reduced capacity. The museum’s restaurant, Bushel & Peck, is also reopening with to-go options. Mill City Museum is housed in the ruins of the Washburn-Crosby Company’s A Mill on South Second Street in downtown. The museum is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.   More On WCCO.com: Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mall Of America Offers BIPOC Store Owners Rent-Free Space For 3 Months

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A program is giving small, local companies a chance at something big. Mall of America is offering BIPOC store owners a rent-free space for three months. Up on the south side of the second floor at the mall, you’ll find Community Commons, with more than a dozen minority-owned small businesses that are taking their craft to the next level. From fashion, to beauty, to delectable delights, it’s tough to choose where to begin — but we landed at Bernadette Hunter’s Highly Favored Delicacies. “This my brand, the pudding with a twist,” Hunter said. What started as a Church potluck item...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Florida State
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Zoo Seeks Help Finding Owl That Flew Off During Training Session

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Zoo is asking residents in the south metro to keep an eye out for an Eurasian eagle owl that flew away from the zoo earlier this month. In a social media post, the Apple Valley zoo said the owl, named Gladys, flew off a tree during a routine exercise and training session. (credit: Minnesota Zoo) Gladys doesn’t pose a threat to the public, the zoo says, advising that she’s likely within a 485-acre forested area around the zoo. While zoo officials say they are working with local wildlife officials to find Gladys, but they are also asking...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The Departments At Dayton’s Opens Next Month With 30 Vendors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The long-awaited Dayton’s Project plans to open next month. Starting Nov. 18, you’ll be able to shop at The Departments at Dayton’s. That will be a maker’s market made up of 30 vendors. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dayton’s Project (@daytonsproject) It will be on the first floor of the remodeled historic Dayton’s building on Nicollet Mall. The vendors include Larissa Loden, Junita’s Jar, Pig’s Eye Pottery and Blue Heron Soap Company.   More On WCCO.com: Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘These Guys Are Ambassadors For Their Species’: Meet The Minnesota Zoo’s Rare African Penguins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most endearing places in the entire Minnesota Zoo is the penguin habitat. “Penguins are, if not the most popular, they’re top-three most popular animals here at the zoo,” penguin keeper Eric Reece said. “I had no idea how popular they were till I started working with them, but everybody loves the penguins.” And few love them more than Reece, who grew up near the zoo in Burnsville. “I always kind of dreamed of working with animals in some capacity, and I ended up working at the zoo,” he said. “I grew up going to it, so it’s...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Of Minnesota Army Reserve Troops Ready For Kuwait Deployment

Editor’s Note: A previous version story incorrectly identified the soldiers as part of the Minnesota National Guard. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 160 soldiers from Minnesota are ready to head overseas. A Minnesota Army Reserve deployment ceremony was held Sunday at Fort Snelling. The soldiers will head to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield. The troops WCCO spoke with say they’re ready to get into action. (credit: CBS) “I think we have a really great group. It will be a great experience,” said Spc. Faude, a geospatial engineer. “We’ll get to learn a lot and experience a lot of new things, so I’m very excited.” The soldiers will provide technical and tactical guidance to help strengthen military defense relationships in southwest Asia and the Middle East.   More On WCCO.com: Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Allegiant Air Makes#Wcco#Terminal 2
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Storm Bands Expected To Weaken During Overnight Hours

UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Showers and storms are expected to wash over central and northern Minnesota over the next several hours. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for a number of central Minnesota counties until 2 a.m. Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the storm bands will weaken and break apart as they extend into northeastern Minnesota in the early hours of Sunday morning. After that, skies will clear, but the low pressure system swirling over the Midwest will likely bring another round of showers and storms Sunday for parts of western and northern Minnesota. The rain that fell Saturday was much-needed...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

New Study Highlights Dangers Pets Face From Algae Blooms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report on algae highlights the dangers pets face from harmful blooms. The Centers for Disease Control released the study, and Minnesota was one of the states that participated. The study found that more than half of the pets and other animals that got sick from algae did not survive. Most of the illnesses happened between June and October. Last week, blue-green algae was found on Lake Hiawatha and Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The city’s park board says the cause was likely the warm September weather. Since temperatures have remained above average, the harmful algae might still be in those lakes.   More On WCCO.com: Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy