CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elbert County, GA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 07:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elbert; Hart FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ELBERT AND SOUTHWESTERN HART COUNTIES At 722 AM EDT, Stream gauges reports indicated flash flooding occurring across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Another round of heavy rainfall was moving back into the warning area, and additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area this morning. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Beaverdam Creek will inundate multiple roads and other low lying areas between Elberton and Dewy Rose. Tributaries of Beaverdam Creek are also likely overflow their banks. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elberton, Bowman, Dewy Rose and Vanna. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Haskell, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adair; Haskell; Sequoyah Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Crawford, northwestern Sebastian, southwestern Washington, east central Haskell, Sequoyah and southern Adair Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1022 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bunch to 7 miles north of Bokoshe. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Sallisaw... Stilwell Cedarville... Natural Dam Muldrow... Roland Arkoma... Gans Marble City... Moffett Brushy... Brushy Lake State Park Lee Creek... Bunch Fort Smith Regional Airport... Short Figure Five... Canehill This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 304 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 5 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Water approaches some houses around Skinner Lake, especially along State Road 8.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until further notice. * At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 14.7 feet and falling slowly. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.8 feet Monday morning. * Impact...Between 14 and 16 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Roads to homes along the west side of the river in Abbeville become inaccessible.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Crook, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Western Crook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Crook County and Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dewy Rose, GA
County
Hart County, GA
City
Elberton, GA
County
Elbert County, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Saint Mary`s County. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight, especially around the time of high tide. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 8:32 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 9:09 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 9:45 PM. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides are one and a half to two feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 0 Minor 14/09 AM 2.8 1.2 1.5 0 None 14/10 PM 2.9 1.3 1.4 0 None 15/10 AM 2.8 1.2 1.4 0 None 15/11 PM 3.0 1.4 1.5 1 Minor
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * From this evening to Saturday morning. * At 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 16 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands...pastures and natural flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. Flood waters reach the top of a boat ramp by the bridge on the Wheeler County side of the River.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Logan County, Northeast Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. Target Area: Logan County; Northeast Weld County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Weld County and Logan County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Elbert Hart
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Phillips County, Sedgwick County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly. Target Area: Phillips County; Sedgwick County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Phillips County and Sedgwick County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. The next high tides at Washington Channel are at 2:43 PM and 3:03 AM. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and Hains Point Loop Road, as well as near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one half foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides are one and a half to two feet above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bowman, Golden Valley, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bowman; Golden Valley; Slope WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible across the elevated terrain along the Montana border. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Bowman, Golden Valley, and Slope Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to near blizzard conditions at times. Snow covered roads will become slippery.
BOWMAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Muskogee, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Muskogee; Sequoyah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sequoyah, southeastern Cherokee and northeastern Muskogee Counties through 945 AM CDT At 917 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles west of Braggs, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Tahlequah Braggs... Cookson Cherokee Landing State Park... Greenleaf State Park Pumpkin Center... Lake Tenkiller State Park Keefeton... Box MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Custer HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Custer County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT /5 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 939 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Cookson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Cookson... Cherokee Landing State Park TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, northwestern Washington, eastern Delaware, northern Adair and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 945 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of South West City to 2 miles south of Eldon. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Bella Vista Lowell... Farmington Pea Ridge... Prairie Grove Gentry... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Gravette West Fork... Lincoln Cave Springs... Decatur Westville... Greenland This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 54 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Perkins County and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 11:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON While not quite as strong, winds will gradually shift from south and southeast to west and southwest, with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph during the afternoon.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, northwestern Washington, eastern Delaware, northern Adair and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 945 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of South West City to 2 miles south of Eldon. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Bella Vista Lowell... Farmington Pea Ridge... Prairie Grove Gentry... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Gravette West Fork... Lincoln Cave Springs... Decatur Westville... Greenland This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 54 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy