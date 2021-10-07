Flash Flood Warning issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-07 07:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elbert; Hart FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ELBERT AND SOUTHWESTERN HART COUNTIES At 722 AM EDT, Stream gauges reports indicated flash flooding occurring across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Another round of heavy rainfall was moving back into the warning area, and additional rainfall amounts of up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area this morning. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Beaverdam Creek will inundate multiple roads and other low lying areas between Elberton and Dewy Rose. Tributaries of Beaverdam Creek are also likely overflow their banks. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elberton, Bowman, Dewy Rose and Vanna. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0