Flash Flood Warning issued for Elbert, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * From this evening to Saturday morning. * At 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 16 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands...pastures and natural flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. Flood waters reach the top of a boat ramp by the bridge on the Wheeler County side of the River.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO