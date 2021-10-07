CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of suspected Texas school shooter says teen was bullied for fancy clothes, $35K car

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe student accused of opening fire at a Texas high school had been bullied over his financially “blessed” family, fancy clothes and $35,000 car — and bought a handgun for protection, his relatives say. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, a student at Timberview High School in Arlington, was charged with three...

Zuri Leonard
5d ago

If your child was being bullied by broke @ss hoodrat, you could clearly afford to put him in private school with other well to do kids.

Reply(25)
140
Alex House
4d ago

I love how a White kid gets bullied and brings a gun they're a White supremacist. A black kid does it he's a victim. Black privilege.

Reply(26)
182
Sarah Anderson
4d ago

I don't get that... bulling cause you have money never heard that kind a thing before smh thats weird to me! bulling because of money anyone else think that's weird or is it just me...

Reply(25)
72
 

