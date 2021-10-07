CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Most wanted: US Marshals need your help to ID Dodgers fan who resembles fraudster

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dan Abrams, Aleksandra Bush
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCFAX_0cJuT0yY00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation Now ) — U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help identifying a man at a 2016 Dodgers game that investigators believe resembles a fugitive who has been on the run for more than 20 years.

The federal law enforcement agency Tuesday renewed its plea for assistance in finding the man who is on the FBI’s 15 Most Wanted list.

John Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme in 1998. The computer salesman from Brooklyn was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison, but right before he was supposed to start serving his time, he hit the road.

Zodiac Killer: Police refute investigators’ claims they found the serial murderer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uhvz4_0cJuT0yY00
Ruffo withdraws money from an ATM, Nov. 9, 1998. This is the last known image of the fugitive. (Photo courtesy: US Marshals)

Authorities have released a surveillance photo of Ruffo stopping at an ATM on the day he was supposed to report to prison in New Jersey. That is the last known image of him.

On same day, Ruffo’s rented Ford Taurus was found in a parking lot at JFK Airport in New York.

Attorney Judd Burstein, who represented Ruffo after his arrest, told Dan Abram’s he was stunned when Ruffo fled.

“I was outraged because I had managed to get him out on bail for a fraction of the amount that they wanted, because he was putting up his mother’s and I believe his aunt’s house and a cousin’s house,” Burstein said. “And I argued to the prosecutors that that was better than a $20 million bond because nobody runs off and leaves their mother and their wife and their aunt homeless.”

Serial killer lured by fake social account gets 160 years in prison

In 2016, Ruffo’s cousin, who lives in New Hampshire, was watching the Boston Red Sox play the LA Dodgers on TV when he saw a man who resembled Ruffo sitting right behind home plate at Dodger Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49C1Wz_0cJuT0yY00
Investigators hope to identify the man in the blue shirt seen in Section 1 Dugout Club, Row EE, Seat 10 at the Aug. 5, 2016, game. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)

Investigators say someone else bought the ticket and gave it away, so the Marshals have not been able to confirm if that man is actually Ruffo.

(Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
Brian Laundrie’s sister says her brother flew home Aug. 17, saw family Sept. 1

Burstein does not believe the man who attended the game is Ruffo.

“He was much smaller in stature,” Burstein said. “I mean, unless he’s been working out at the gym every day since he left in 1998, that’s not him.”

Burstein also says he doesn’t think Ruffo will be found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MPhq_0cJuT0yY00
An age-progression rendering reveals what Ruffo may look like today. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)

“The guy who can go into a consortium of banks, and tell them that ‘we’re doing a deal for a secret government project involving Philip Morris and its so secret, you need to lend us $350 million and we can’t even give you the serial numbers on the computers that we’re buying that you’re supposedly secured by,'” Burstein said, “If a guy who can accomplish that and get $350 million from a bank, I suspect that running away and not being caught is a lot easier for him.”

U.S. Marshals have released an age-progression photo of what Ruffo might look like today. They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to Ruffo’s arrest.

The agency says anyone with information can contact the nearest USMS District Office , the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Fbi#U S Marshals#La Dodgers#Id Dodgers#Newsnation#Ford#The Boston Red Sox#The La Dodgers#Section 1 Dugout Club
CrimeOnline

Marshals: Dodgers fan seen behind plate in 2016 photo was not missing fugitive

A man spotted in the stands behind the plate at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in 2016 is not a wanted fugitive who disappeared 18 years earlier. John Ruffo, now 66, was convicted in Virginia for devising a scheme that defrauded domestic and international banks of $350 million. But he fled before he was to start his 17-year prison sentence, and his rented car was found at New York’s JFK Airport, as CrimeOnline previously reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Mix 93.1

Help Find a Fugitive Out of Marshall Wanted for Indecency with a Child

There is nothing more disgusting than someone who takes advantage of others, especially those that cannot defend themselves like kids, pets, and elderly. So when I heard that the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers needed assistance finding a fugitive wanted for Indecency with a child I wanted to help spread the word as quickly as possible.
MARSHALL, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted by US Marshals

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive.  According to a Facebook post, Martin Uvaldo Garcia, 38, is wanted for Indecency with a Child, Parole Violation, and Evading Arrest. Garcia had been paroled following a Tampering with Evidence charge.  Anyone who knows where law enforcement […]
ODESSA, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

US Marshals arrest man wanted in 2020 Easton bank robbery

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man charged in a bank robbery in Easton is now in custody. The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested Daniel Buzzone at the Knights Inn in Allentown Wednesday morning, said Easton police. The 36-year-old is facing two counts of robbery and a terroristic threats charge in...
EASTON, PA
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

527
Followers
277
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy