Rain floods roadways in Anderson Co., crews make water rescue

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Rain has flooded part of a roadway in Anderson County and crews have rescued someone trapped in the area Thursday morning.

Part of Scott’s Bridge Road is blocked at this time. This is near Hwy 81. SCHP reports flooding on Liberty Rd. and Goss Scott Rd. in Anderson Co. Thursday morning.

Chief Andy Ginn with Hopewell Fire-Rescue said one person was trapped on Scott’s Bridge Rd. That person has now been rescued and is safe.

Photos below show the water rescue:

Crews rescued a stranded person in floodwaters on Scott’s Bridge Rd. in Anderson Co. Thursday morning. (WSPA)

The parking lot at Bosch in Anderson on HWY 81 was also flooded Thursday morning.

The parking lot at Bosch in Anderson on HWY 81 was flooded Thursday morning. (Photo: Issac Poore)

