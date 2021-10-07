CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson County, SC

Rain floods roadways in Anderson Co., crews make water rescue

By Emily Smith
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DP64S_0cJuSCEY00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Rain has flooded part of a roadway in Anderson County and crews have rescued someone trapped in the area Thursday morning.

Part of Scott’s Bridge Road is blocked at this time. This is near Hwy 81. SCHP reports flooding on Liberty Rd. and Goss Scott Rd. in Anderson Co. Thursday morning.

Chief Andy Ginn with Hopewell Fire-Rescue said one person was trapped on Scott’s Bridge Rd. That person has now been rescued and is safe.

Photos below show the water rescue:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeWzz_0cJuSCEY00
    Crews rescued a stranded person in floodwaters on Scott’s Bridge Rd. in Anderson Co. Thursday morning. (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNi0Z_0cJuSCEY00
    Crews rescued a stranded person in floodwaters on Scott’s Bridge Rd. in Anderson Co. Thursday morning. (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKLPI_0cJuSCEY00
    Crews rescued a stranded person in floodwaters on Scott’s Bridge Rd. in Anderson Co. Thursday morning. (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27T7F3_0cJuSCEY00
    Crews rescued a stranded person in floodwaters on Scott’s Bridge Rd. in Anderson Co. Thursday morning. (WSPA)

The parking lot at Bosch in Anderson on HWY 81 was also flooded Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftutA_0cJuSCEY00
The parking lot at Bosch in Anderson on HWY 81 was flooded Thursday morning. (Photo: Issac Poore)

We’ll continue to update as we learn more. Check the latest weather alerts here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Government
County
Anderson County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Anderson Co#Schp#Hopewell Fire Rescue
WSPA 7News

Man injured in shooting at convenience store in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a shooting in Spartanburg on Monday night. The incident happened at about 7:50 pm., according to Spartanburg Police Department. Police responded to 548 Howard St (Breakers Convenience Store) where a male sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. There is no suspect […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WSPA 7News

1 shot, killed by deputy after Anderson Co. chase

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot and killed by an Anderson County deputy after a chase Tuesday afternoon. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 1:50 p.m. on Lee Street in Anderson. Deputies said the suspect failed to stop in the stolen...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 charged in Buncombe Co. deadly shooting

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been charged with first degree murder after a shooting in Buncombe County that happened last month. We previously reported 44-year-old Boyce Shane Plemmons was shot and killed on Ben Lippen Rd. Sept. 27. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has charged Willie James Byrd Jr. of Marietta, Georgia; […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

10 hiking trails in South Carolina

There are dozens of beautiful, scenic trails to hike in the state of South Carolina from the Upstate to the Low Country. Here are ten options for both the most experienced hikers and those just looking for a nice, easy stroll.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

1K+
Followers
472
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy