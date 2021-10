ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Preparations are underway to remove the final section of the Golden Ray wreck off in St. Simons Sound. Section Four is the only remaining section of the cargo ship that wrecked shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick in 2019. Before it can be removed, crews may have to shed weight from Section Four before it is secured into the cradle system to be loaded into a barge.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO