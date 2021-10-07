CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Introducing the November 2021 issue of Wallpaper*

By Sarah Douglas
Wallpaper*
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine years ago, when Cao Fei first featured in the pages of Wallpaper*, she was already at the forefront of technology, but relatively unknown among an audience that wasn’t familiar with the Chinese art scene. Commissioned by our then guest editor, Ole Scheeren, to share her impressions of Beijing, Cao riffed on her RMB City project (2008-11) – a fictional Chinese city constructed in the online virtual world Second Life, an experiment in avant-garde urban planning – to create a dynamic, dreamlike collage of architecture and landscape, including four of Scheeren’s designs. As the architect told us at the time, ‘Cao Fei has long intrigued me with her depiction of the new China through scenes of fantastic perpetual construction and a virtual world in which everything seems possible.’

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wallpaper*

Cao Fei’s dystopian fantasies fuse art and technology

‘Cao Fei is running late,’ says the interpreter for my interview. ‘She can’t get Zoom to work on her new computer.’ The interpreter – he’s calling in from Melbourne, and I, from Singapore – tries to set up FaceTime, but that doesn’t work either. And just as we’ve managed to log on to Google Meet, Cao comes online on Zoom from Beijing. She’s using her old laptop. ‘I’m so sorry.’ The irony of the moment looms large.
ENTERTAINMENT
Wallpaper*

Studio Voltaire arts space reopens and is flush with creativity

Not-for-profit arts organisation Studio Voltaire reopens this week after an extensive overhaul. Architecture studio Matheson Whiteley has redeveloped the permanent space in Clapham, south London, which will provide affordable studios for 75 artists, as well as facilities including communal workspaces and reconfigured public areas such as a garden, a café, and artist-designed loos. A solo show by American artist William Scott will inaugurate the space.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Ten years of Muller Van Severen, at Design Museum Ghent

Fien Muller and Hannes Van Severen started their collaboration in 2011, coming from backgrounds in photography and sculpture respectively. In this time, they have crafted a visual style based on the juxtaposition of colour and material, a unique language that has placed them among the strongest figures in the contemporary design panorama. A new exhibition at Design Museum Ghent in the pair’s hometown (until 6 March 2022), titled ‘10 Years Muller Van Severen’ celebrates the past decade of creative collaboration, and invites the designers to share their vision through a curated display of pieces from the museum’s archives.
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

London’s 180 The Strand is saturated in radical new media art

The cavernous spaces inside the brutalist building 180 The Strand, now known as 180 Studios, have been animated with monumental, loud and flashy (often literally) experimental works in recent years, from Ryoji Ikeda’s test pattern right back to the unforgettable debut group show, ‘The Infinite Mix’. Devoted to new media art, the latest show to inhabit the central London site is no less ambitious or absorbing – but its subtlety might take viewers by surprise.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Chinese#Ucca Beijing
wmagazine.com

Editor’s Letter: Introducing the 2021 Originals Issue

As we planned our annual Originals issue, everyone on W’s staff was in perfect agreement that there was no one who embodied the theme better than the legendary Dolly Parton—so we were thrilled when Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg informed us that Parton was on board for a big story (“Good Golly, It’s Dolly!”). Immediately, Fashion Director Nora Milch, Senior Style Editor Allia Alliata di Montereale, and I began conspiring with Parton’s longtime creative director, Steve Summers, who regaled us with incredible stories about his life with the all-American star. We packed up Chanel and Louis Vuitton jumpsuits, and Gucci skirts and turtlenecks, and sent them to Nashville in advance of our arrival so that they could be customized to Parton’s petite hourglass frame by her personal tailor.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wallpaper*

Torkwase Dyson and Mark Rothko inaugurate Pace gallery’s new London home

Pace Gallery has unveiled its new London home at 5 Hanover Square with inaugural shows by New York-based artist Torkwase Dyson and late abstract expressionist legend Mark Rothko. Dyson’s Liquid a Place will serve as a dynamic inaugural offering for the gallery. On view from 8 October – 6 November,...
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Design Museum exhibition pays tribute to Sir Terence Conran

The Design Museum in London is marking what would have been the 90th birthday of Sir Terence Conran with a free new display, ‘The Conran Effect’, which explores both the personal life and professional achievements of Conran. Personal photographs sit alongside some of his most celebrated designs – including his...
VISUAL ART
WWD

Adele Covers U.S. and British Vogue November Issues

Adele is making history on the cover of Vogue magazine. The singer is the November cover star for the American and British editions of Vogue, marking the first time both magazines have teamed on one cover star. This also marks the first time in five years that the singer has done a magazine interview.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Wallpaper*

Scene-stealing runway sets from S/S 2022 womenswear shows

Physical fashion shows were back with a bang across New York, London, Milan and Paris. Here, we present the best runway sets and venues that stole the show for S/S 2022, from Saint Laurent’s womenswear spectacular under the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, to Prada’s cross-continent and time-zone spanning set up.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wallpaper*

Zaha Hadid Design and Karimoku announce collaboration

Opened in early 2021, Karimoku Commons is a hybrid space in Tokyo featuring workspaces and galleries, ‘a space where you can rethink your life with wood’, by exploring the Japanese brand and have a more experiential approach to its furniture designs and manufacturing. The latest exhibition to open at the space (from 13 October to 3 December 2021) is an overview of Zaha Hadid Design’s works, with a focus on collaborative product designs from the past ten years.
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

AA Murakami at Superblue: bouncing bubbles, mechanical trees and interactive fun

London’s art scene is marking a return to normal-ish service with crowd-pulling but concept-heavy multisensory installations. As the Hyundai Commission by Anicka Yi fills Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall with strange smells and AI-enabled entities, AA Murakami are doing something similar at Superblue’s temporary Piccadilly space. Silent Fall is an entrancing...
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Artist Ibrahim Mahama’s recipe for jollof rice

The ambitious installations of Ibrahim Mahama bring to light tales of migration, trade and exploitation that can often go unnoticed. Take for example Non-Orientable Nkansa, a wall formed of hundreds of wooden boxes that once held the tools used by shoe repairmen in his native Ghana. Gathered through a process of negotiation and exchange, and carefully assembled into one monumental work with no supporting structure, the boxes articulated the chaos of post-independence society and the spirit of improvisation and collaboration that is necessary for progress.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Lake Como Design Festival explores design’s past and present

The area around Lake Como is famous for its charming, historical buildings, which this week come to life for the latest edition of the Lake Como Design Festival (until 10 October 2021). Based on the theme of ‘History Repeating’, the compact design event takes place in Como’s Teatro Sociale with an exhibition curated by Triennale Design Museum director Marco Sammicheli, as well as displays in nearby palazzos exploring the meaning of designs from the past century.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

From The Simpsons to the European Parliament: best Balenciaga show sets

‘Ay, caramba!’ Last week Balenciaga showcased its own episode of The Simpsons, complete with a star-studded (Chief Wiggum, Smithers, Patty, Selma) catwalk show in Paris, as part of its innovative S/S 2022 presentation. In celebration of the screening, we look back to some of the most recent set design extravaganzas served up by the maison, taking its guests from graffiti-topped mountains to the auditorium of the European Parliament. If they don’t stimulate your show-set senses, we’ll eat our shorts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wallpaper*

Amen’s new candleholders take on abstract, sculptural forms

Following the launch of its chakra-inspired candle collection last year, Amen is debuting its latest venture – a collection of figurative ‘light sculptures’ entitled ‘Luminous Beings’. The sculptures are the work of Uruguay-born artist Katharina Kaminski, who has designed the abstract forms as a reflection of her own non-binary identity.
LIFESTYLE
Wallpaper*

Anicka Yi fills Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall with science, scent and intrigue

The work of the Korean-American artist Anicka Yi takes in science, microbial activity and air-carried markers of identity, amongst other things. The perfect pick, then, for Tate Modern’s first Turbine Hall commission (officially the ‘Hyundai Commission’) since Covid closed operations. The commission is Yi’s largest and highest profile to date...
DESIGN
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
Wallpaper*

Gucci Circolo pops up in London’s Shoreditch

Gucci has opened Gucci Circolo Shoreditch, a temporary space in east London. Situated in a building designed by Sir David Adjaye on Shoreditch’s Chance Street, the multidisciplinary location offers the chance to experience the house’s collections and events in chic surroundings originally designed as a private home and studio for artists.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wallpaper*

New London health centre more akin to a spa

A new 24-hour healthcare service, (med)24, is inspired by both medical and spa environments. Featuring a carefully considered layout, lighting and atmosphere, the London health centre puts patient experience at the heart of its ethos. Threefold Architects is behind the 7,000 sq ft healthcare facility in London, with every aspect...
HOME & GARDEN
Wallpaper*

SOM’s dramatic yet welcoming UAE Mission to the UN

The home for the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations has just completed in New York. Designed by leading architecture studio SOM, the building is the first such ground-up headquarters to be launched in a decade, with the UAE Mission to the UN joining the Turtle Bay neighbourhood of Manhattan, which boasts classics such as the modernist arcitecture icon that is the United Nations (UN) Headquarters, completed in 1950 to a design by Oscar Niemeyer and Le Corbusier.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy