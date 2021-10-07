CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lt Col Steven Fowler, Decorated Combat Veteran, Announces Republican Candidacy in TX-28

By Fowler for Texas
Washington Times-Herald
 6 days ago

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — I am excited to announce my candidacy as a Republican in the 28th U.S. Congressional District of Texas. I’m running for Congress because I’m sick of illegal immigrants pouring into our country. I’m tired of the caravans swarming our border. I don’t like illegal alien criminals putting my family or yours, at risk. President Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the radical Democrats are doing nothing to stop it. In fact, they are encouraging it. If we don’t stop the flow immediately, our country will never be the same. We cannot just sit back and let it happen. We must fight like hell to stop it.

