The UN's top court will rule in a bitter border dispute between Somalia and Kenya on Tuesday, delivering a verdict with potentially far-reaching consequences for bilateral ties and energy extraction in the region. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), is to give its final word in a case filed by Mogadishu more than seven years ago. A full bench of 15 judges led by US judge Joan Donoghue will hand down the verdict at the Peace Palace in The Hague at 1300 GMT. At stake are sovereignty, undersea riches and the future of relations between two countries in one of the world's most troubled regions.

AFRICA ・ 1 DAY AGO