What’s your October 2021 horoscope? Astrologer Linda Joyce reveals what’s in store for you based on your zodiac sign. October 2021 begins with the Sun and Mars conjunct – a combination that provides an extra dose of energy, something we all need. If you’ve felt held back, this is the time to set your goals and see yourself where you want to be. Things are starting to move. Mercury trine Jupiter brings wisdom and the ability to expand through new ideas. Whatever you do, don’t let fear take the lead. Mercury is retrograde and goes direct on the 19th at 10 degrees of Libra. October will challenge your relationships and your truth.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO