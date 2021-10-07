CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Coldplay Announces Weeklong ‘James Corden’ Residency

energy941.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdplay and James Corden announced the band’s week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden to coincide with the release of their new album, Music of the Spheres. During the residency, Coldplay will perform their single, “Let Somebody Go” featuring Selena Gomez as well as “Human Heart” with...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union & Taraji P. Henson Match in Edgy All-Black Attire & Glittering Heels With James Corden

Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson doubled up on glam for a joint appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” this week. Sitting down with the late-night host on Tuesday, the two actresses both showed off their chic sartorial taste in coordinating black attire. Union went with a glittering, off-the-shoulder top complete with a peek-a-boo cutout to match her high-rise trousers while Henson decided on a slick leather jumpsuit with a halter neck and white side paneling. When it came down to footwear, both leading ladies kept with the color scheme. The “Bring It On” alumna modeled black patent leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
energy941.com

Harry Styles Gave Halsey A Shoutout During His NYC Show

Harry Styles gave Halsey the ultimate shoutout during his show in New York City on Monday night (October 5th). While singing “Kiwi” Styles changed the lyrics from “I’m having your baby” to “You just had a baby” to celebrate Halsey’s recent delivery of her new addition. Halsey also shared photos...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Selena Gomez Announces Collaboration With Coldplay

Selena Gomez has an exciting collaboration coming up – with Coldplay!. The band, and 29-year-old singer/actress, revealed the big news to fans on Monday (October 4). The track is called “Let Somebody Go” and will be featured on the Grammy award-winning band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
James Corden
Footwear News

Tyra Banks Means Business in Skirt Suit and Mary Jane Pumps on ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’

Tyra Banks suited up for an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Banks arrived onstage with “Hamilton” actor Leslie Odom Jr., wearing a sharp black skirt suit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her set was paired with a matching silk blouse, creating a monochrome moment. Banks’ look also gained elevated glamour from a pair of sparkly diamond-shaped hoop earrings. The “America’s Next Top Model” creator paired her business-worthy ensemble with pointed-toe black pumps, also by D&G. Her mesh Retina style featured black bejeweled Mary Jane straps with floral accents, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in...
CELEBRITIES
Sports Illustrated

James Corden, God Of Curling

Another of America’s late night television hosts tried the Roaring Game and ... hey now ... ended up getting a result. It was perhaps inevitable that Late Late Night star James Corden would take his CBS cameras to the rink. The rink in question is, of course, the brand new Southern California Curling Center in Vernon. It’s a dedicated curling facility, so that lends itself perfectly to production requirements. And part of the bill was no doubt footed by outfitters Columbia, hot on the heels of their recent partnership announcement with USA Curling.
CELEBRITIES
illinoisnewsnow.com

Coldplay announces interactive ﻿’Music of the Spheres’﻿ events

Coldplay has announced a series of interactive, in-person events to celebrate the release of the band’s upcoming new album, Music of the Spheres. Presented by Amazon Music, the exhibits are described as a “five-minute immersive experience, transporting you into the Music of the Spheres universe.” They’ll be held on October 15 and 16 in New York City, London, Tokyo and Berlin.
MUSIC
NME

Coldplay announce details of special album launch show in London

Coldplay have unveiled details of a special album launch show they’ll play in London later this month. The band will celebrate the release of their upcoming album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, with a special one-off show for fans at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire. The gig will take place on October...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Of The Spheres#The Band
gratefulweb.com

LORD HURON PERFORM “LOVE ME LIKE YOU USED TO” ON THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Lord Huron performed “Love Me Like You Used To” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Watch the performance here!. Recently, the band has been performing on their Long Lost fall 2021 headline tour, their first shows in support of Long Lost. The shows been selling out across the country including two sold out shows at Brooklyn’s Pier 17 and the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Not to mention they recently performed at Sea. Hear Now Festival and Ohana Encore Festival performing alongside Pearl Jam and Beck. The tour continues this fall, visit www.lordhuron.com for more info and ticket links.
MUSIC
NME

Coldplay announce immersive London event ‘The Atmospheres’

Coldplay have announced details of a two-day immersive event in London, dubbed ‘The Atmospheres’. The event, which will take place next weekend (October 15-16) and comes in association with Amazon Music, will also be taking place in New York, Tokyo and Berlin. A press release about the event states: “Inside...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

James Corden And Daniel Craig Recreate 24 Cinematic Blockbusters In 10 Minutes – Video

As The Late Late Show host James Corden notes, “We all love movies…and we’re all so excited to seeing films where they’re meant to be seen – in the theaters.” So with the help of No Time To Die star and outgoing James Bond personification Daniel Craig, the two decided that the perfect homage to cinema’s return would be to recreate the biggest blockbusters in cinematic history. So it was that they took us on a journey through 24 of Hollywood’s biggest movies of all time, one scene at a time, all in 10 minutes. Special cameos from Christopher Lloyd and Geena Davis were also part of the fun as they explored iconic moments from Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, King Kong, Speed, Fast & Furious, Grease, Back to the Future, Gone with the Wind, Pulp Fiction, The Exorcist, The Godfather, Gladiator, The Avengers, Jaws, Titanic, Avatar, E.T., Thelma & Louise, Star Wars, Batman, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Dirty Dancing and (surprise!) Craig’s last reprise of Bond in No Time To Die. Watch the video for fun and a history lesson, of sorts.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig and James Corden Re-create ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Thelma & Louise’ on ‘Late Late Show’

Daniel Craig joined the The Late Late Show Thursday night to help host James Corden re-create some of most recognizable scenes from 24 blockbuster films, including Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Thelma & Louise, and even a few James Bond films. Corden introduced the “Blockbusters Role Call” segment and said it was in honor of moviegoers returning to watch films in theaters before Craig was welcomed onto the stage with applause. Craig joked he was not ready for the challenge of acting out all the films in only 9 minutes before adding, “It’s going to be great!” The first film up...
CELEBRITIES
NME

James Blake announces “intimate solo piano show” for 2022

James Blake has announced an “intimate solo piano show” for 2022 – see all the details below. The multi-instrumentalist and producer will take to the stage at Pryzm in Kingston Upon Thames on April 28 for Banquet Records. The NME. James Blake: “There’s always been more to me than sadness”
MUSIC
energy941.com

Selena Gomez And Chris Evans Are Rumored To Be Dating

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans were trending after Captain America followed the actress/singer on Twitter. The star’s fans came together to show support of the alleged couple, Gomez once called Evans “cute” while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I hope Selena Gomez is dating Chris Evans Bc...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Coldplay of the cosmos

When Coldplay first formed, Chris Martin — the band's typically earnest and unassuming frontman — scoffed at the notion of one day working with the prolific pop-music producer Max Martin. "Like, 'We're never going to work with someone like that,'" the singer recalls on a recent afternoon in Malibu. "No way."
MUSIC
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran And Elton John To Release A Christmas Song

Ed Sheeran has announced that he and Elton John have joined forces for a new Christmas Song. Sheeran made the announcement during an interview in the Netherlands, “Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. Elton rings me almost every single day. He said, ‘Step Into Christmas is Number 6 in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?” Ed recalled.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy