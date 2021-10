The 54-year-old driver of a flatbed tractor-trailer has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Route 1 in Mercer County on Monday. Frank Claybrooks was making a right onto Route 1 from Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence at about 5:55 a.m. when he struck the woman and then drove away without stopping or calling for help, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO