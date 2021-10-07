CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIBRARY NOTES: Victor-Farmington Library

monroecopost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Farmington Library announced the following programs. Create a Self-Contained Terrarium: 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Bring your own clear glass container with a sealable top, or use one of ours. Travels and Wildlife Research in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone: 6 p.m. Oct. 11. View photographs of abandoned homes and villages,...

www.monroecopost.com

Texarkana Gazette

A look at the library

One shelf in the Atlanta Public Library is certainly rewarding to look at and enjoy. The shelf is unusually lighted and interesting. It tells of two awards the library has received through the years. They are:. n In 2006, the Northeast Texas Library System's award for Children's Area Redesign. The...
TEXARKANA, TX
La Crosse Tribune

RedLou Library to offer mobile library services

A 20-year dream of offering the community a mobile library is coming true for Mary Mulvaney-Kemp of Viroqua. Mulvaney-Kemp is coordinator of RedLou Library, which has the mission to serve those who are underserved or are not able to easily visit McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua. The mobile library, which will serve individuals living in the Viroqua school district, is not affiliated with the public library but is a private nonprofit endeavor.
VIROQUA, WI
monroecopost.com

LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs. Financial Fundamentals: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. For adults. Learn “What to Know When” with financial adviser Glen Cone. Registration required. Book Discussion Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19. For adults. Come prepared to discuss “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge...
MENDON, NY
Ames Tribune

Ames Public Library Notes: A Story, by You

Here at Ames Public Library, we know we provide something different for everyone. We want to know more about the community members we serve every day and how the library plays a role in their lives. This is why we are asking — what does Ames Public Library mean to you? We want to see how you view the library and to accomplish this we are asking you to submit a story and photo you believe tell your experience with the library.
AMES, IA
mendocinobeacon.com

Community Library Notes: Good Reads

“Perestroika In Paris” by Jane Smiley is the story of Paras, the horse, who is curious about outside of her stable, and Frida the German short-haired Pointer, who lives at Place de Trocadero in Paris. Paras and Frida meet and talk about their lives and Frida takes Paras to a pleasant beach area where she can sleep. Frida makes sure the purse with money in it is safely hidden. Author Smiley tells their story with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eyes. Soon the two are greeted by a raven, Raoul who leads Paras to a park carpeted with tasty short stalks of grass. Paras nibbles away and urged by curiosity and good vision sees horses standing still in the distance. Frida tells Paras they are part of a carousel for entertaining the idle humans. Delphine and Rania, the trainers had looked for Paras all night, but never in the right direction. Paras jumps over a fence and drinks from the pond. Paras likes the grass at Champ de Mars, it’s flavorful at night. Frida digs a hole there to hide the purse and lies down on top of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
monroecopost.com

BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events. Guided Hike: 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Meet in the rear parking lot to...
VICTOR, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

At the Library: Upcoming programs at the Northern Tier Library

Every year at Halloween, this barely traveled road on the edge of North Park leaps into prominence. What started as a local story is commonly listed as one of Pittsburgh’s most haunted sites and has been featured in publications such as Weird Pennsylvania. Just a brief online search, or visit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thestatetimes.com

Library Tour: What’s in Milne Library?

On Thursday, Sept. 23rd, I went on a library tour with the librarian, Sarah Rhodes. Rhodes is an alumna of SUNY Oneonta and loves working here in the library. The library has changed so much from when she went here and she was excited to tell us all about the renovations from the 2018-2019 academic year.
ONEONTA, NY
Newsbug.info

Northwest Carroll Library - Yeoman

"The Basics of DNA Testing for Ancestry" will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct 7, hosted at our Main Library in Delphi. Guest speaker will be Robert Sliwinski MS, a biologist and genetic genealogist, will present the program. He will discuss the various types of DNA used in testing and their origins, the current DNA tests available, and what can be expected from the process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newtownpress.com

Library Happenings

Check out our website at www.gcls.org for the latest list of events. Library phone number, (856) 241-0202. All GCLS Libraries are open to the public at normal hours. *Hybrid Programs – join in person or online. Wills, Advance Directives, Living Wills, and Power of Attorney: Monday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m....
POLITICS
newkirkherald.com

Library Anniversary

Newkirk Public Library supporters gathered at the city commission meeting Monday evening at 6 as Mayor Dereck Cassady read a proclamation recognizing the library’s 101stanniversary Se.t 27. The festivities began Saturday evening with a movie in front of the library, and at 3 p.m. Monday with cake and punch, along with scrap books of historic pictures and newspaper articles honoring the library.
POLITICS
Beaver County Times

Beaver County libraries to host first "Library-Con"

CENTER TWP. — Book lovers and library dwellers will unite for a day of literary themed fun this October. The Beaver County Library System and Community College of Beaver County are teaming up for first ever “Library-Con,” with the festivities kicking off at 12 p.m. Oct. 16 at the CCBC Dome. The three-hour event will feature special guests, food trucks, vendors, fun activities and a costume contest.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Beach Beacon

Column: Long live the libraries!

Some library patrons are of the opinion that eliminating library fines is overdue. Following a national trend, Pinellas libraries will no longer charge fines effective Oct. 1 for overdue books. Naysayers might say that fines teach responsibility. Just lighten up, I say. I agree with the philosophy that encouraging learning...
LARGO, FL
Record-Journal

Scarecrows At The Library

Create a scarecrow for the display at the library from Oct. 16, through Nov. 1. Contact the library at 860-349-3857 for registration and additional information. Individuals, organizations, businesses, and clubs are all welcome. Come join us for Autumn fun!
POLITICS
Middletown Press

4 CT libraries to host virtual book talks with noted authors

The Cragin Memorial Library of Colchester, East Hampton Public Library, Richmond Memorial Library of Marlborough and Welles Turner Memorial Library of Glastonbury have announced their virtual fall author series lineup to be held on Zoom. Ellen Feldman, who will speak Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m., is author of “Scottsboro,” which...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Franklin News Post

Johns: In praise of tiny libraries

I spent many of my after school evenings at the Greentown Branch Library. I really don’t remember how it started or why I gravitated there; there was no formal program, no academic intervention, no outreach to poor kids in the neighborhood; but, for some reason, the library is where I wanted to hang out.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The best kind of library is a koala library.

Something very cute has happened: the University of Sydney and Amazon Web Services are partnering to establish a koala library. Okay, it’s a genome library, but even though it’s a repository of data, not a repository of koalas curled up reading books, I am charmed—and hard at work calling up koala-related images.
PETS
Wicked Local

A farewell note from Swampscott Library Director Alyce Deveau

On Friday, October 1st, the Friends of the Swampscott Public Library hosted a retirement party in my honor on the town green. I would like to thank everyone who planned, produced, and provided the refreshments for this event. It was a very special day, one that I will never forget....
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Libraries celebrate freedom of speech

Local libraries are celebrating Banned Books Week this week along with libraries across the nation. Each year, the American Library Association (ALA) compiles a list of the top ten most challenged books of the year. Many books that are now considered to be classics have at one time been banned,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
myeasternshoremd.com

Library Foundation

To the editor: The grounding for an early vision of public library service was created by a quintessential Industrial Age entrepreneur, Melvil Dewey. Dewey sold ideas. His ambition, first presenting in 1876, was copyrighted as a library classification scheme. His cataloging system and hanging vertical files were the early machines of uplift and enlightenment, the building blocks for modern library services where access is essential.
KENT COUNTY, MD

