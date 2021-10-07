State police: 7 dogs confiscated from Orange home in alleged dog fighting ring

State police raided a home in the town of Orange amid allegations of cruelty and dog fighting.

They say seven dogs were confiscated from the residence on Grassy Hill Road.

They say the address came to light following the breakup of a suspected dog fighting ring in the city of Meriden.

State police say the dogs found in Orange were kept in unsanitary conditions.

They say officers also found items and tools used in dog fighting.

The dogs were taken to the Milford Animal Shelter.

Charges are pending against the owner.