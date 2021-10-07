CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Police: 2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of West Haven man

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

Police say they have made a second arrest in Woodbridge in the murder of a West Haven man back in June .

Police charged 26-year-old Ricky Traynham following the shooting death of Rondell Atkinson on June 7.

As News 12 Connecticut reported, Atkinson was found at a ballfield along Pease Road, but his car was gone.

Police say Traynham was in the car when detectives found it about a month later.

He had been in custody since then, and now felony murder charges have been added.

Public Safety
