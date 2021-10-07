CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals fans already looking forward to 2022 season

By Chris Regnier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYTXs_0cJuPgcr00

ST. LOUIS – It was a tough loss for cardinals fans after such an amazing run, but many are still optimistic about next season.

Fans are of course disappointed but they were also appreciative of the effort that the Redbirds gave to even make it to the wild card game.

The atmosphere for the watch party at Ballpark Village was certainly electric. There were some early cheers when the Cardinals took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. The energy seemed similar to what we saw when the Blues made that incredible run to win the Stanley Cup. Fans felt that the confidence the Redbirds gained from their historic 17-game winning streak could propel them to a wild card win.

Cardinals lose Wild Card game on Dodgers walk off homer

It was a similar scene at 9 Mile Garden in Affton. There was another watch party there with lots of fans, food trucks and live music. Cardinals fans hoped their underdog Redbirds could get the win, but the Dodgers walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 9th was certainly a tough pill to swallow for Cardinal Nation.

As fans left their respective watch parties they were already looking forward to next season.

“They played really hard all year long. I’m very proud of them. I think we are going to learn from it and go further next year…Waino, Yadi, Arenado, Goldschmidt, and Tyler, I just think it’s going to be a great year next year,” one fan said.

Trending Stories: Shortstop, DH, pitching: potential St. Louis free agent options

There are approximately 129 days until pitchers and catchers report for spring training. The exact date hasn’t yet been announced.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

