Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Police Department Log Oct 4 – 5,2021

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article10/06/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 10/04/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211004036 Agency Assistance Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:07 Time Dispatched: 18:15 Time Arrived : 18:17 Time Completed : 19:14 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:07 Time Dispatched: 18:15 Time Arrived : 18:17 Time Completed : 19:44 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 18:07 Time Dispatched: 18:11 Time Arrived : 18:18 Time Completed : 18:33 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:07 Time Dispatched: 18:15 Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:54 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:07 Time Dispatched: 18:11 Time Arrived : 18:16 Time Completed : 18:33 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 18:07 Time Dispatched: 18:11 Time Arrived : 18:17 Time Completed : 18:33 Synopsis: 211004037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:21 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 211004038 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 19:42 Time Arrived : 19:44 Time Completed : 20:07 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 19:44 Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 19:57 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: 19:42 Time Arrived : 19:43 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 211004039 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:40 Time Dispatched: 19:42 Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: 211004040 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:58 Time Dispatched: 20:03 Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 21:37 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:58 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:06 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 211004041 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:59 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 20:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 20:59 Synopsis: 211004042 Civil Matter Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:30 Time Dispatched: 21:37 Time Arrived : 21:41 Time Completed : 22:00 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:30 Time Dispatched: 21:37 Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 22:07 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:30 Time Dispatched: 21:34 Time Arrived : 21:41 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 211004043 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:55 Time Completed : 21:56 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 21:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:56 Synopsis: 211004044 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 22:15 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 22:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 22:15 Synopsis: 211004045 Person On Foot Incident Address : MARILYN PKWY Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:19 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:19 Synopsis: 211004046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 22:35 Synopsis: 211004047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:49 Time Completed : 22:53 Synopsis: 211004048 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 23:48 Time Arrived : 23:52 Time Completed : 00:09 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:55 Time Completed : 00:09 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 23:49 Time Arrived : 23:49 Time Completed : 00:09 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: 23:49 Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211005001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:10 Time Completed : 00:23 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:10 Time Completed : 00:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:10 Time Completed : 00:23 Synopsis: 211005002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:23 Time Arrived : 00:25 Time Completed : 00:25 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 00:27 Synopsis: 211005003 Person On Foot Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:33 Time Completed : 00:35 Synopsis: 211005004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:57 Time Dispatched: 01:26 Time Arrived : 00:57 Time Completed : 01:07 Synopsis: 211005005 Alarm Incident Address : Niguel Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:02 Time Dispatched: 01:07 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:24 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:02 Time Dispatched: 01:05 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:25 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 01:02 Time Dispatched: 01:05 Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:24 Synopsis: 211005006 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:15 Synopsis: 21ACO3038 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:15 Synopsis: 21ACO3039 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 07:14 Synopsis: 21MCC3837 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:19 Synopsis: 21MCC3838 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:20 Synopsis: 21MCC3839 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:45 Time Completed : 20:45 Synopsis: 21MCC3840 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 21MCC3841 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 22:04 Synopsis: 21MCC3842 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 23:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:57 Synopsis: 21MCC3843 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 03:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 03:27 Synopsis: 21MCC3844 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 04:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:58 Synopsis: 21MDC0548 Wanted Person Incident Address : Stewart Ave NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Knight Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J6 Time Reported: 18:56 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 23:33 Synopsis: One adult male taken into custody on an active bench warrant issued out of the Mesquite Municipal court. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 10/04/21` and `06:00:00 10/05/21` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

