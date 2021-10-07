CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice now but more wind, higher humidity on the way

By Juan Acuña
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 6 days ago
The slightly drier air that accompanied the weak frontal boundary earlier this week is continuing to slowly lose its grip on the area as high-pressure slides to our east.

The more high pressure slides east of us, the more east to southeast wind we’ll get here in South Texas. That means our dry and comfortable mornings and afternoons slowly will transition back to our normal muggy conditions. Look for it to take place by the weekend.

Today, we’ll still have dew points hovering in the mid to upper 60s, which isn’t exactly very dry, but it is low enough to still feel quite comfortable outdoors.

It's especially true in the mornings when temperatures drop into the upper 60s. Though afternoon high temperatures have been pushing the seasonal averages of upper 80s to low 90s, we haven’t had to deal with the oppressive humidity that causes the heat index to shoot into the triple digits.

Overall, the forecast through the end of the week is still very nice with sunny afternoons with highs in the low 90s.

Then our pattern will begin to shift as a series of upper-level disturbances starts to swing into the Pacific Northwest and will tighten up our pressure gradient here in South Texas resulting in more wind over the region. Winds will be breezy on Saturday and then Sunday into next week they’ll be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts around 35-40 mph.

When this happens, moisture and humidity will climb rapidly. Say goodbye to those morning lows in the 60s. Afternoons will still be hot and sunny, with a few more clouds, but heat index values will start to rise back in the 105-109 degree range.

A surface cold front will slide into the state by the middle of next week and will spark a few isolated showers and storms in the area with the help of a little tropical moisture that will stream over Mexico and into Texas.

Today : Mainly sunny, still fairly dry and hot with relatively light winds…High: 90…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Tonight : A few clouds, tranquil and cool…Low: 65…Wind: Light & Variable

Friday : Some high clouds, hot and dry…High: 91…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Saturday : Few more clouds, winds increasing; still hot and sunny…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday : Becoming windy, mainly sunny and hot with heat indices in the triple digits…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Monday : Mainly sunny, windy, hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 mph amd gusting.

Tuesday : Few stray showers, mainly sunny, hot, humid and windy…High: 91…Wind: SE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Have a great day, stay cool and be prepared for more wind and humidity!

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

