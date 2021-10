It was just last week that a moose made its way through Laramie, probably cutting through Medicine bow as he had the time of his life trying to register for classes at UW. I mean, I don't know for a fact that the giant bull moose went to the University, but I'm assuming that he left his parents to be the first moose in his family to graduate from a college or university. I'd say he stopped by the Library for a pint before they wrangled him back up the hill.

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO