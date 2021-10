Who is your Denver Nuggets preseason MVP after two games?. Peter Leensvaart (@petepizza27): I honestly think our preseason MVP is Bones, he simply has played great. He has shown the ability to get the shots he wants whenever he wants them and he gets to his spots well. Bones has also had some very tough finishes over the games we have seen so far and those really took me by surprise. Bones is almost a complete offensive player already and if he can become a good defender in years to come he could very well be starting next to Jamal Murray later in his career. I am all aboard the Bones hype train.

