Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the Nobel Prize in literature

By Andrew Limbong
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won this year's Nobel Prize in literature. "For his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents," the Swedish Academy announced Thursday morning. The award comes with more than $1 million in...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Laureate#Nobel Peace Prize#The Swedish Academy#The University Of Kent#Npr#American#Swedish
lapl.org

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 has been awarded to educator and author Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”. Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and has lived in England since 1968. He was a professor of English and postcolonial literatures at the University of Kent’s School of English, until his recent retirement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HuffingtonPost

Nobel Panel Awards 2021 Prize For Literature To Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism.”. Born in Zanzibar and based in England, Gurnah is a professor at the University of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

