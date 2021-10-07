Queens grocery worker slashed in face with boxcutter; suspect sought

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Police are searching for a man who slashed a worker in the throat and face at a grocery store in Queens last Friday night.

The NYPD released surveillance video of a suspect Thursday.

Police said the 45-year-old worker was attacked at Liberty Farm grocery store on Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park around 8 p.m.

The worker had confronted a man suspected of shoplifting when the man attacked him, according to the New York Post.

During the confrontation, the man used a boxcutter to cut the worker’s throat and left cheek, police said.

The man then fled the store on foot. He was last seen headed northbound on 125th Street, according to police.

The worker was taken by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.