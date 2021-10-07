CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear some classic ranger stories at Paul Smiths this weekend

By Alice Menis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRangers and Galaxies Above: Week Three of the Adirondack Lecture Series. The Adirondack Lecture Series is still in full swing here at the VIC. Week three of the series starts Saturday, October 9th at 2pm. Join retired rangers in “Old Rangers Tell Old Adirondack Rescue Stories.” If you have ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in the life of a ranger, this talk is for you. Learn about historic rescues that took place only a few miles away from your backyard. VIC Director and retired ranger Scott van Laer, an occasional contributor to the Adirondack Almanack, will moderate the discussion.

