Hear some classic ranger stories at Paul Smiths this weekend

Wilderness Rescue: On Oct. 6 at 10:11 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker who reporter another hiker with an ankle injury on Giant Mountain in the Giant Mountain Wilderness Area. The caller stated that the injured hiker was less than a half-mile up the trail. Forest Rangers Lewis, Curcio, Martin, and Sabo responded to assist. Ranger Lewis made contact with New York State Police Trooper Mendelsohn, who was flagged down and was with the 54-year-old hiker from Saratoga Springs about three-tenths of a mile in on the trail. While Ranger Lewis hiked in, Rangers Martin and Sabo retrieved a litter and backpack carriers from the Keene Valley Fire Department and brought them to the injured hiker’s location. Rangers stabilized the injury and packaged her in the litter for carry out. Once out of the woods, the hiker declined additional medical treatment. Resources were clear of the scene at 12:11 a.m.

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO