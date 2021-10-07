CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC

By Ohio Clean Cans LLC
Bowling Green Daily News
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Clean Cans, LLC ( http://www.OhioCleanCans.com ), a leading provider of residential garbage can cleaning and pressure washing services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC ( http://www.CincyBins.com ). Ohio Clean Cans, LLC brought can cleaning to Ohio in early 2017 and has grown organically until this recent acquisition.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Signs Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire a Strategic Land Position in Central Newfoundland That Includes VMS Deposits Hosting 175,000 Indicated and 40,000 Inferred Gold O

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with NorZinc Ltd. ("NorZinc") and its affiliate NorZinc-Newfoundland Ltd. to acquire the mineral rights to four projects in central Newfoundland, adding 127km2 to Canterra's central Newfoundland property position.
BUSINESS
Providence Business News

CakeSafe LLC

THE STORY: In 1989, Scott Chapin invented a box to protect the wedding cakes his wife, Juli, made and she used it on a regular basis. Chapin then founded CakeSafe LLC in South Kingstown to sell the boxes, which he continued making in his basement. Still located in South Kingstown, CakeSafe now has a headquarters and production facility, where the company creates many different product lines of tools for bakers and chocolatiers.
BUSINESS
Bowling Green Daily News

SRM Concrete buys Bowling Green Concrete

Smyrna, Tenn.-based SRM Concrete has announced the acquisition of Bowling Green Concrete. SRM gained three concrete plants as part of its continuing expansion strategy. Jeff Hollingshead, SRM’s CEO, said in a news release: “It’s good to have them. The Bowling Green area has been a service gap for SRM, so being able to fill it in with a great group of people is going to help us keep improving and growing.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

22 Companies That Hire at $15 an Hour

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor -- a rate that barely constitutes a living wage in many states. A family of four relying upon the minimum wage...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaning Services#New Areas#Ohio Clean Cans#Llc#Cincy Bins#Http Www#Ohio Cleans Cans#Restaurant And Bar#Executive Recruiting#B2b Merchant Services
NBC4 Columbus

World shortages into 2023? Rickenbacker gets goods through

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shortages in stores are likely to be with us through 2022, and perhaps even into 2023, but Rickenbacker airport cargo planes are unloading and distributing essential supplies. “The disruptions to the supply chain really started in late 2019, when the pandemic first started in Asia … as soon as they started […]
COLUMBUS, OH
beverlyreview.net

Investment firm acquires The Evergreen Plaza

The Evergreen Plaza, which was built about five years ago and replaced the previous Plaza, has been sold, according to media reports. LBX Investments, a commercial real estate investment firm from California, has acquired the property, which has been for sale for about a year and a half, for $67.3 million, the largest single-asset retail-sales transaction in the Chicago area this year, according to reports.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Forbes

An Ignored Megatrend Will Power This Fund’s 9.8% Dividend For Decades

There’s an unusual shift unfolding in the labor market that we contrarians can tap for outsized dividends (I’m talking a near-10% yield here), plus price upside for years to come. We’ll do it using a closed-end fund (CEF) that’s tethered itself to a trend everyone has missed—a trend that’s concealed...
STOCKS
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s announce ‘Teachers On The Rise’ monthly winners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread have announced the winners of the ninth annual Teachers On The Rise program for the month of September. United said it has received many nominations since the school year began from students across the area explaining why they believe their teachers deserve the special recognition. […]
AMARILLO, TX
connectcre.com

RV Retailer LLC Acquires Sherrod’s RV Center

RV Retailer LLC (RVR) recently signed an agreement to acquire Sherrod’s RV Center with two locations in the Beaumont, TX market. The stores will be re-branded ExploreUSA Supercenter of Beaumont. The Silsbee location is off of Highway 327 and the Vidor location is located on I-10. The stores offer brands and models from Grand Design, Jayco, Forest River and Keystone.
BEAUMONT, TX
Time

Rocket Loans Personal Loans Review 2021: Online Pre-Qualification and Same-Day Funding Available, but Be Aware of Origination Fees

Rocket Loans, a subsidiary of Rocket Companies, Inc., is an online personal loan lender headquartered in Detroit, MI. Rocket Companies is a recent rebrand of Quicken Loans, which was founded in 1985 as Rock Financial, a brick-and-mortar mortgage company. Since its founding, the company has changed names several times, and expanded to include other financial products besides mortgages.
DETROIT, MI
Bowling Green Daily News

Kalyagen™ Announces Registration of STEMREGEN® in Spain, CEO at Madrid Stem Cell Symposium

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kalyagen is pleased to announce the successful product registration of STEMREGEN® in Spain. This announcement coincides with Christian Drapeau’s, CEO and Chief Scientist of Kalyagen, trip to Madrid, Spain last week to speak at the IV Jornadas Internacionales Otto H. Warburg symposium at the NH Madrid Príncipe de Vergara.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy