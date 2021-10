- - - Soon after publishing the poem "Crossing Half of China to F--- You" on her blog in 2014, Yu Xiuhua rose from obscurity to become one of the most widely read poets of her generation. Discussions of her poetry, and its viral success, were inevitably tied to her life, which made her a singular figure in Chinese poetry: She was born with cerebral palsy, which affected her movement and speech, to a family of farmers who lived in the small village of Hengdian in rural Hubei province, which she had barely left. In China, the shock of her rise was felt like lightning. Now, with the publication of her first book-length collection in English, "Moonlight Rests on My Left Palm," in a lyrical translation by Fiona Sze-Lorrain, a new audience has a chance to hear the thunderclap.

