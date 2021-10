The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is going to come with more usable battery capacity, resulting in a longer range, according to the new order guide. Battery packs have an overall energy capacity and a usable capacity. The usable capacity is the energy that the car can use to power itself. The difference between the total capacity and the usable capacity is called a buffer and it is used to protect the pack from excessive wear.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO